FREE PODCAST 7/19 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Raw Flashback: (7-14-15) Keller & Powell discuss with live callers Undertaker-Lesnar pull apart brawl, Owens’ future in WWE, Cena-Seth dynamic, what’s most wrong with Tough Enough, more (93 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this podcast from five years ago (7-14-15), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss with live callers last night’s Raw including Undertaker-Lesnar pull apart brawl, Owens’ future in WWE, Cena-Seth dynamic, what’s most wrong with Tough Enough, and more.

