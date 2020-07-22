FREE PODCAST 7/21 – WKPWP Wildcard Tuesday: New Mailbag & 10 Years Ago Keller & Powell Flagship talking ECW Invasion vs. Nexus, Summerslam, Lesnar, more (140 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a Wildcard Tuesday edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. First Wade answers new emails from the past week including ideas for Shayna Baszler and Aleister Black from two listeners, whether women’s wrestling is driving away viewers, was the Horror Show Swamp Match obviously lower budget than prior cinematic matches, and more.

Then a jump back ten years to the July 20, 2010 PWTorch Livecast with host Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell who discussed the prior night’s Raw and in general all of the big developments in WWE in the prior 48 hours. They also look ahead to Summerslam, talk about Kane’s win, discuss TNA frustrations with callers, look at the ECW Invasion angle compared to the Nexus storyline, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow they construct Summerslam’s line-up and look at who the odd men out might be, possibilities for WrestleMania, plus discuss Brock Lesnar including the Shane Carwin fight buyrate and prospects for the Cain Velasquez fight.

