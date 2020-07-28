FREE PODCAST 7/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – Grit & Glitter: Pageot & Fear spotlight Beyond Wrestling and discuss their show Two Weeks’ Notice with guest ValPancakes (78 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: “I Think You Are Beside Me but It’s Just a Piece of Garbage.” This week, Harley R. Pageot and Emily Fear provide an overview to indie promotion Beyond Wrestling. Plus, ValPancakes joins the show to discuss Beyond’s pandemic return show Two Weeks’ Notice with a focus on Willow Nightingale, Pinkie Sanchez, and Warhorse.

