WWE Raw Rating: Details on hourly viewership, cable ranking, key demographic, past year comparisons

By Wade Keller, PWTorch editor

July 28, 2020


WWE Monday Night Raw this week (7/26) drew a 1.20 rating, essentially tied with last week’s 1.21 rating and above the prior week’s 1.15 rating. The first hour averaged 1.688 million viewers, the second our averaged 1.463 million viewers, and the third hour drew 1.463 million viewers.

One year ago this week Raw drew a 1.65 rating, two years ago Raw drew a 2.00 rating, and three years ago Raw drew a 2.12 rating.

Raw finished in positions 3, 4, and 7 in the 18-49 demographic, drawing a 0.48 rating, above last week’s 0.46 rating. In the male 18-35 demographic, Raw drew a 0.33 rating, up from last week’s 0.25.

