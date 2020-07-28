News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/27 – WKH – Raw Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Orton challenging Drew, Sasha vs. Asuka for Raw Title, Seth-Dominic, Drew vs. Ziggler with special stip, Baszler-Jax angle (?? min)

July 28, 2020


SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including major Summerslam developments, Dolph Ziggler vs. Drew McIntyre, Asuka vs. Sasha Banks for Raw Title, three-way tag determines Summerslam challengers, Seth Rollins-Dominic, VIP Lounge with Mustafa Ali, Randy Orton’s challenge to Drew, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler go at it, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2020