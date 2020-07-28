VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1679 (July 28, 2020): Keller’s cover story on Summerslam taking shape, Keller’s End Notes on next year’s WrestleMania line-up ideas, Parks column proposing new WWE title, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch Newsletter #1679

Cover-dated July 28, 2020

LINK: 1679 PWTorch Newsletter PDF

–LIST OF ALL LATEST NEWSLETTERS

–CLICK FOR ALL 2019 NEWSLETTERS

–CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTORY OF ALL PAST NEWSLETTERS BY YEAR

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s cover story on the WWE Summerslam line-up taking shape… Keller’s End Notes looking at next year’s WrestleMania line-up possibilities… Greg Parks column proposing new WWE title… Keller’s TV reports on Raw, Smackdown, NXT, and AEW… Keller’s Page 2 News including first Impact ratings of the year… Kelly Wells’ report on the latest New Japan event…

PWTORCH NEWSLETTERS – in both PDF and ALL-TEXT formats are for VIP subscribers only.

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO (app users hard-press the link to activate)