VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1679 (July 28, 2020): Keller’s cover story on Summerslam taking shape, Keller’s End Notes on next year’s WrestleMania line-up ideas, Parks column proposing new WWE title, more

July 28, 2020


PWTorch Newsletter #1679

Cover-dated July 28, 2020

LINK: 1679 PWTorch Newsletter PDF

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s cover story on the WWE Summerslam line-up taking shape… Keller’s End Notes looking at next year’s WrestleMania line-up possibilities… Greg Parks column proposing new WWE title… Keller’s TV reports on Raw, Smackdown, NXT, and AEW… Keller’s Page 2 News including first Impact ratings of the year… Kelly Wells’ report on the latest New Japan event…

