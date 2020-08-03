Shane McMahon returning to Raw, plus WWE is advertising a new faction arriving to shake things up

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

With Raw ratings the last few weeks at historic lows, WWE is shaking things up tonight with two big announcements:

First of all, Shane McMahon is return to WWE TV on Raw tonight.

Also, WWE is touting the arrival of a new faction.

WWE.com has learned that a new faction is arriving on Raw tonight. The Superstars comprising this faction have yet to be revealed, but rumblings around the WWE Performance Center say that the group is out to cause chaos and shake up the organization’s structure. What does this alliance have in store for the red brand? Find out tonight on Raw at 8/7 C on USA!

With the absence of Undisputed Era from NXT since Adam Cole lost the NXT Title to Keith Lee, they could be the arriving faction.

Are the two stories related?