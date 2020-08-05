8/5 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Moxley vs. Darby, MJF campaign continues, Jericho-Cassidy debate, 12-man tag match, Cody & Cardona team

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

AUGUST 5, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Announcers: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Taz

[HOUR ONE – Q1]

(1) THE YOUNG BUCKS (Matt & Nick Jackson) & FTR & KENNY OMEGA & “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE vs. THE DARK ORDER (Brodie Lee & Colt Cabana & Number 9 & Number 5 & Stu Grayson & Evil Uno)

They went right to the ring with all the wrestlers already stationed on the ring apron. Schiavone complimented AEW for getting right to the action at the start of the show. FTR & Page & Omega did a four-on-four suplex mid-ring. Colt broke up a cover by Omega. When Omega chased after Colt at ringside, Brodie caught him with a boot. The heels isolated and beat up Omega for a while after that. A few minutes later Dax Harwood sold a knee injury and went to ringside. As his teammates checked on him and helped him to the back, Dark Order isolated Omega again.

Eventually Matt Jackson tagged in just as Brodie tagged in. Chaos broke out with a lot of wrestlers in the ring. Colt landed a splash on Matt Jackson for a two count. Uno yanked Nick off the ring apron just as Matt was going to tag him. Matt made a comeback on his own and landed some flying moves in a rapid-sequence.

Page returned from the back and got the tag this time. He rallied against all members of Dark Order. Page moonsaulted off the top rope onto a crowd of Dark Order members as Brodie looked on. Ross said he’d like to see him take it to the next level of aggression. Brodie tagged in against Page. They had a mid-ring staredown, then exchanged stiff blows. Page caught a charging Brodie with a boot. Brodie came back seconds later by leaping through the ropes and tackling Page. Colt then put Page on his shoulders and delivered a Chicago Skyline. Omega broke up the subsequent cover. Greyson and Uno did stereo moves leading to a Greyson near fall on Page. The Bucks stereo superkicked Brodie. Omega then gave him a Snap Dragon as the Bucks delivered another stereo superkick. Page went for a Buckshot Lariat, but Brodie ducked and Omega almost got hit. Brodie then surprised Page with a lariat for the win.

WINNERS: Dark Order when Brodie pinned Page in 18:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good to see Dark Order get a win. It seemed a safe foregone conclusion one of the Dark Order minions would lose. The babyface team was “protected” by Dax having to withdraw due to a knee injury, leaving the faces shorthanded. The match itself was a lot of action, but it felt pretty jumbled and overwhelming with so many out there.) [c]

-Back from the break, they showed a white Honda minivan arrive. The Best Friends (Trent & Chucky T) got out with their rolling suitcases.

-The announcers hyped the Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin match. Taz said he’s pissed off the Brian Cage and Ricky Starks were banned. He said he hopes that Mox and Darby end up leaving in an ambulance. Ross said “quite frankly” (do your shot) that could happen.

-They went to Moxley sitting on some steps, talking about how he’s not ashamed to say he wrestled demons early in his career. He said people who cared about him often tried to talk him out of stuff earlier in his career, such as not fighting certain people or don’t do a certain kind of match. He said looking back, in some cases, he wishes he had listened to them because he paid a price. He said he wouldn’t do some things any differently. He said he gets why Darby challenged him for his title and what he was trying to do. He said in an ironic twist, he has become the voice of reason concerned for someone else’s health. He said it won’t cross Darby’s mind that the last time they wrestled, he almost broke his neck. He said Darby is his favorite guy in AEW and he doesn’t want to be known as the guy who ended his career. He said the title is on the line, though, so he’s gotta do what he’s gotta do. He told him he won’t try to talk him out of anything, but please when it’s time to stay down, please just stay down. “Even though I know you’re not going to listen because I wouldn’t,” he said, with a sense of resignation.

(Keller’s Analysis: Moxley knows who he is and conveys that in a cool, matter-of-fact, relatable way that makes him both authentic and likable. Strong promo to underline what’s at stake with his match with Darby later.)

-Schaivone plugged Cody & Matt Cardona vs. John Silver & Alexa Reynolds from The Dark order. Also, an MJF update and a Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy debate with a special surprise moderator.

(2) SANTANA & ORTIZ vs. BEST FRIENDS (Chucky T & Trent)

Ross noted that Santana & Ortiz were ranked in the top five back in February, but they haven’t been since. He wondered aloud if this should be considered a must-win situation for them. A few minutes in, the Best Friends knocked Santana & Ortiz out of the ring, then hugged. They cut to a break, but stayed wit the action on split-screen. [c]

Santana took his time getting back into the ring. Best Friends took over on him. Oritz got the tag during the break and got in sustained offense for a while, focusing on Trent’s lower back. Eventually Chucky T tagged in. They stack superplexed Ortiz off the top rope. Ortiz and Santana double-teamed Trent with a barrage of tandem moves for a near fall. Santana sat up shocked after the kickout. Trent ended up surprising Ortiz with a roll-up a minute later. Ross said Ortiz let his guard down just for a second and paid a price. Ortiz sat up, looking frustrated. Schiavone said the three match winning streak is over for Santana & Ortiz.

WINNERS: Best Friends in 14:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: A fine tag match, and the discussion about the Top Five Rankings and win/loss records came in handy to add some context and purpose to the match beyond the action. It still seems Santana & Ortiz should be in a better place than this.) [c]

-They went to a video of MJF at his campaign headquarters with Wardlow. He fired a worker for putting a stick of gum in his mouth that wasn’t up to his standards. He verbally abused other campaign workers. He berated a staffer who hung a poster crooked. He produced a level to prove it. He told a woman not to speak unless she was smiling. He called her “honey.” He showed a poll that showed him at 100 percent approval and Moxley at -88 percent. Mox had zero votes, MJF had 51 million. He said just because Tony Khan has authorized his title match against Moxley at All Out, they won’t stop campaigning until he has the title. A staffer asked, “What if Darby wins?” MJF said it wouldn’t suck to wrestle 125 pound emo kid for the title.

-Matt Hardy stood in the ring and explained that he came to AEW so he could wrestle somewhere that he’d be respected and would have a say in the direction his career would go. He said when he arrived, he looked around and thought he could be an attraction. He said he’s been having a blast. He said he’s listened to his audience, and AEW listens to its audience, and the majority “of the millions” watching Dynamite want to watch him being him. He said he will do that on-screen. He said off-screen, he wants to give back. He said two guys remind him a lot of himself and his brother – Private Party. He said if they ever need anything from him, he has their backs. He said he has also tried to help Sammy Guevera, but Sammy didn’t want to take his advice to get away from Jericho and stop being his “bump boy.” He said Sammy attacked him from behind, so he decided to return the favor last week. Sammy crawled out from under the ring and snuck up behind Matt. Matt said, “I knew you’d come!” He turned around and got the better of Sammy briefly. Sammy yanked him to the floor, but Matt reverse-tossed Sammy into the ringside barricade and then into the time keeper’s area. He set up a table. Sammy recovered and beat up Matt and put him on the table. He threw a chair at Matt. Then he did a running flip dive off the stage onto Hardy on the floor. Hardy was bleeding heavily from the forehead. Taz said one of the legs of the chair caught him and the bleeding is heavy.

-They cut to the parking lot where Santana and Ortiz took out their frustrations on Best Friends by bashing the minivan with a sledgehammer. They also bashed the rear view mirror and then the taillights. They began denting the doors, then spray painted the hood. Schiavone exclaimed that Trent’s mother, Sue, didn’t do anything to Santana & Ortiz to deserve this. (That’s an expensive angle to shoot. That minivan looked to be in great shape.) [c]