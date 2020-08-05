NJPW KOPW 2020 title announced, details on how first champion will be crowned announed

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW announced in a press conference last week they will introduce a new title called the KOPW 2020 Championship. Kazuchika Okada, who had teased in interviews that his attention wasn’t on the IWGP Hvt. or IC Championship, spoke at the press conference and explained what the KOPW 2020 title would be.

Okada explained that wrestlers competing for the title would pick stipulations for title matches. The stipulations would then be decided via fan vote.

At the Summer Struggle Tour Aug. 26 event in Tokyo, a tournament will begin to crown the first champion with a first round set of four matches. The winners of those matches will then advance to a fatal four way match at the Summer Struggle in Jingu PPV event to crown the first KOPW Champion. It was announced that because the match is a four way, it will not have a unique stipulation.

Okada mentioned that the winner of that match at Summer Struggle in Jingu will be called the provisional champion. The provisional title will be defended until the end of the year where one final title match will take place. The winner of that match will be delcared the KOPW 2020 Champion. The winner will also get a trophy. It was also announced the process of crowning a KOPW 2021 Champion will start again in 2021.