Kamala has died at age 70, a headlining gimmick heel act in multiple territories throughout the 1980s and in the WWF in early 1990s, feuded with Undertaker

James Harris, who wrestled as Kamala and was billed as “The Ugandan Giant,” died at age 70 yesterday, according to the Cauliflower Alley Club.

Kamala started wrestling in 1978. He’d spent most of the next 15 years traveling to many promotional territories including Mid-South, World Class Championship Wrestling, the USWA, and the WWF. He wrestled Undertaker at the Survivor Series and Summerslam in 1992.