NJPW News: G1 Climax 30 schedule announced, will begin in Osaka and conclude with three shows at Sumo Hall

The full schedule for G1 Climax 30 has now been revealed, with 19 events over a 30 day period starting Saturday, September 19 and 20 in Osaka. The tour then heads to Hokkaido for a double header, before a tour around the country, including a stop at the brand new Yokohama Budokan facility before finishing with three huge nights in Ryogoku Sumo Hall on October 16-18.

The full schedule is as follows:

Saturday, September 19: Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium

Sunday, September 20: Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium

Wednesday, September 29: Hokkai Kita Yell in Hokkaido

Thursday, September 24: Hokkai Kita Yell in Hokkaido

Sunday, September 27: Kobe World Hall in Hyogo

Tuesday, September 29: Korakuen Hall

Wednesday, September 30: Korakuen Hall

Thursday, October 1: Aore Nagaoka in Niigata

Monday, October 5: Takamatsu City Gymnasium in Tagawa

Tuesday, October 6: Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall

Wednesday, October 7: Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall

Thursday, October 8: ZIP Arena Okayama

Saturday, October 10: Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium

Sunday, October 11: Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium

Tuesday, October 13: Hamamatsu Arena in Shizuoka

Wednesday, October 14: Yokohama Budokan in Kanagawa

Friday, October 16: Ryogoku Sumo Hall

Saturday, October 17: Ryogoku Sumo Hall

Sunday, October 18: Ryogoku Sumo Hall