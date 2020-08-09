New NJPW Never Openweight Six-Man Champions crowned, Jay White teases NJPW return, NJPW Strong results for NJPW Cup 2020 in the USA

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

-At the Aug. 9 Summer Struggle 2020 tour event Yoshi-Hashi & Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii beat Kazuchika Okada & Sho & Toru Yano to win the Never Openweight Six Man Tag Team Tournament and become the new Never Openweight Six Man Tag Team Champions. The titles were vacated when Evil turned on his L.I.J. stablemates and joined Bullet Club last month.

-Jay White tweeted 8/29, which is the date of NJPW next PPV Summer Struggle in Jingu. PWTorch has learned from sources it is expected that due to the easing of travel restrictions in some areas of the world, many NJPW that have been unable to enter Japan during the COVID-19 pandemic may be able to reenter the country in the near future.

-NJPW Strong debuted on NJPW World this past Friday night. The show featured four first round matches from the NJPW Cup 2020 In The USA.

The first round match results are as follows:

(1) Kenta beat Karl Fredericks in 10:00. Kenta cut a post-match promo indicating he was no on board with Evil being a double champion for Bullet Club and that he wanted to become the U.S. Champion.

(2) Jeff Cobb beat Tanga Lao in 8:00.

(3) David Finlay beat Chase Owens in 9:50.

(4) Tama Tonga beat Brody King in 7:15.

The semi-final round of the tournament will begin on Aug. 14 at 10 p.m. Eastern on NJPW will see Kenta vs. Jeff Cobb and David Finlay vs. Tama Tonga with the winners advancing to the finals of the tournament. Kevin Kelly announced that the next edition of NJPW Strong will also feature two tag matches to begin the show.