News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 8/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America w/Greg Parks: Jon Mezzera joins Greg to discuss Raw Underground, Pat McAfee vs. Adam Cole, Retribution, and more! (125 min)

August 10, 2020

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Jon Mezzera to analyze Raw Underground, Pat McAfee vs. Adam Cole, and WWE’s Retribution group. They also answer calls and emails on the future WWE Draft, Drew McIntyre’s promos, WWE’s upcoming tri-brand women’s battle royal, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2020