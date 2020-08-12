8/12 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Tag Team Appreciation Night, Jericho vs. Cassidy, Cody defends against Cassidy, AEW Tag Title match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

AUGUST 12, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Taz

– After the opening credits, Pyro accompanied the voice of JR and Tax setting up the first match.

(1) THE YOUNG BUCKS vs. THE DARK ORDER

Before the match started, several members of The Dark Order attached The Young Bucks before they could get to the ring. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson then appeared and threw the bucks into the ring. The bell then rings to start the match officially. Matt Jackson got a second wind with a huge move to the outside of the ring to level the match.

Nick Jackson eventually was able to tag in his brother, Matt was able to hit a move on The Dark Order. This lead to Matt Jackson taking control of the match. After several moves Stu Grayson was able to get some offense in, which lead to Evil Uno being able to hit Matt Jackson with a tandem suplex. Uno and Grayson then traded tags and began to wear down Matt Jackson.

Grayson threw Matt Jackson out of the ring after a series of strikes. Evil Uno then took advantage as Grayson distracted the referee. Matt Jackson then started to try and work his way to his corner, to tag in his brother. Evil Uno was able to use the referee to hold Matt’s foot as he hit an impressive cutter. Grayson then enters as The Dark Order continued to work on Matt.

Nick Jackson was finally tagged in, he was then able to get offense in on both Evil Uno and Stu Grayson. After a flurry of offense Nick tagged his brother Matt back into the match. The Bucks continued to be in control of the match, they hit several team high flying moves. The match then broke down, as all four men were involved for longer than the referees ten-count (much to the chagrin of JR).

The Dark Order regained control of the match. They were able to get Matt Jackson into the right entrance ramp, which was they protected by three members of The Dark Order. Nick Jackson was now in a 2-on-1 situation. After countering a big move, Nick Jackson was able to get a roll up and get the pinball victory.

Winners: The Young Bucks (in 14:00)

(Sage’s Analysis: A solid opening match, not quite as impressive as last week’s, but still pretty good. The team of Evil Uno and Stu Grayson feel more impressive as a team than they did 6 months ago.)

– Wardlow knocked the door to the MJF campaign headquarters. MJF insults the woman from last week. He and his entourage then walk down the hallway.

-The commentary team hyped the rest of the show.

-Kenny Omega & Adam Page talked about The Young Bucks in a video package that was a part of “Tag-Team Appreciation Night.”

-MJF’s music hits as he entered the arena[c]

-MJF began another “campaign,” speech segment as we returned from the break. MJF made several references to “dictator,” Jon. The speech was a blend of political shtick and shoot style wrestling promo. MJF then laid on his back as he delivered a more traditional promo about their upcoming match at All Out.

Jon Moxley’s music hit as MJF stood up, he sent his men to meet him up in the stands. Moxley proceeded to enter through the traditional entrance and lay out MJF, finishing the physicality with a paradigm shift. Moxley then had a short promo about their match, he exited after his statement.

– A recap of Matt Hardy’s injury last week is replayed. Matt Hardy then talked about how he will be cleared in 10 days, which just so happens to be the date of the next episode of Dynamite. But, he is not leaving tonight. Matt then immediately assaults a referee, who he believed was Sammy.

– Scorpio Sky entered the arena. With a new entrance where he kicked in a door. He had new music and camera angles, the entrance very much appeared like he will be getting a big push soon. [c]

(2) CODY vs. SCORPIO SKY -TNT Title Match

A new moniker for Cody was introduced, “The Prince of Pro-Wrestling.” Also referee Mike Chioda is introduced as the referee for the match.

The results of AEW Dark appeared at the bottom of the screen, as the match started off to a traditional start with holds and strikes. Cody changed the complexion of the match by tossing Sky out of the ring. After a series of moves Cody was very aggressive and clotheslined himself and Sky out of the ring. Cody proceeded by hitting hard, and uncharacteristic strikes, on Sky outside the ring. [c]