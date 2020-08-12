8/12 NXT ON USA REPORT: Stoup’s report on Grimes vs. Kushida vs. mystery opponent, Priest vs. Reed, Burch vs. Kross, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT ON USA

AUGUST 12, 2020, 8PM EST

ORLANDO, FLA., AT FULL SAIL LIVE

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY TOM STOUP, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentary: Vic Joseph, Beth Phoenix, Mauro Ranallo

[Hour One]

-A video package recapped last week’s main event angle between Adam Cole and Pat McAfee and Karrion Kross’ threat to Keith Lee and William Regal.

(1) Danny Burch vs. Karrion Kross (with Scarlett)

Burch stormed in for his entrance, unleashing a flurry of brute strikes on Kross. Burch dumped Kross over the top, but Kross dragged Burch to the floor and took the upper hand. Kross hit a saito suplex. Burch rallied with a missile dropkick and locked in a crossface. Kross rose again to hit two more saitos. Kross grabbed Burch by the ear and, referencing his backstage attack last week, said, “Do you remember this?” He locked in a sleeper and Burch faded.

Winner: Kross in 3:59.

Keith Lee entered, and Kross cleared the ring. Lee took a mic and said despite Kross’ framing, “this is on [Kross].” Lee accused Kross of not actually wanting to fight, and conjuring a clipboard added that he’d begged William Regal to book their title match for TakeOver: XXX so he could finally get Kross man-to-man. He chucked the clipboard to the mat, and with the lights dimmed Scarlett retrieved it. Kross signed the contract and solemnly returned it to the ring. Lee slowly opened the closed contract, and a burst of flame spewed forth into his eyes. He recoiled and flailed in pain as officials and medical personnel swarmed him and ushered him away with a towel over his eyes. Squinting, Lee shoved off the officials, hurled the towel, and shouted, “Where’s Kross!” The camera followed Lee backstage as he tried to will himself through the pain. Officials followed, urging he comply with the medical personnel.

-Drake Maverick and Killian Dain made their respective entrances in split screen as Lee continued to insist he was fine

(2) Killian Dain vs. Drake Maverick

Dain absorbed initial strike attempts by Maverick back in full screen before the show went picture-in-picture for the break. [c]

In picture-in-picture, Lee was shown being led into an ambulance. A bandage was tied around his eyes, and Mia Yim joined him. Dain dominated a measured pace until Maverick mounted a comeback.

Back from break, the ambulance pulled away at the same time as the Undisputed Era pulled up in a sedan. All four members of the Era ran in and mobbed Maverick to force a disqualification.

Winner: Maverick (DQ) in 5:06.

-Cole snatched a mic and angrily accused Pat McAfee of wanting to “play wrestler.” He said McAfee isn’t special, but what is special is being the longest-reigning NXT Champion of all time. He dared McAfee to show up next week for a face-to-face so Cole can tell him he’s “going to whoop that ass at TakeOver: XXX.” Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong posed with Cole in solidarity.

-Video recapping Legado del Fantasma’s attack on Breezango from last week. [c]

-Video package in which Kushida said he will be the next North American Champion no matter who his mystery opponent is in tonight’s triple threat.

(3) Tyler Breeze vs. Santos Escobar

Escobar told Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde “I got this” and sent them to the back. He effortlessly opening with an upper hand, landing chops and eventually a dropkick. He kicked away at Breeze as Breeze struggled to return to his feet. Vic Joseph announced they are expecting a medical update on Keith Lee later in the night. Escobar rolled out, and lured Breeze into a chop block and a clothesline. He said “Esta lucha” before the break. [c]