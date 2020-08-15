FREE PODCAST 8/14 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown Roundtable Special: Fiend-Bliss-Braun angle, Retribution storyline advances, Styles mocks contender ratings, Battle Royal (113 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller hosts a special roundtable edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show after Friday Night Smackdown, forgoing calls due to technical issues with the switchboard. He was joined by PWTorch.com’s Mike Meyers, Brandon LeClair, and Javier Machado for a multi-perspective discussion on the top angles from the show including The Fiend-Alexa Bliss-Braun Strowman, the latest developments with Retribution and how Big E might fit into it, A.J. Styles mocking the AEW Champion Contendership rankings and starting a feud wtih Jeff Hardy, a Triple Brand Battle Royal with an Asuka victory to set up Summerslam, the Sonya Deville-Mandy Rose hair match stipulation set-up, an announcement about another WWE PPV the week after Summerslam and the end of the Performance Center era for Smackdown, and more. Listener emails are sprinkled in, too.

