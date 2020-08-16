RADICAN’S 8/14 NJPW STRONG report: standout six man tag action, NJPW Cup USA 2020 semi-finals

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

RADICAN’S NJPW STRONG REPORT

NJPW CUP 2020 USA

AUGUST 14, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CALIF.

AIRED ON NJPW WORLD

Announcers: Kevin Kelly and Alex Koslov

(1) CLARK CONNORS & JORDAN CLEARWATER vs. LOGAN RIEGEL & BARRETT BROWN – Australian Rules Tag match

The announcers mentioned that Clearwater was trained by Karl Anderson. Connors got in Riegel and Barrett’s faces before the match began and gave them some light shoves. Riegel mounted a comeback and tagged in Barrett. They began tagging in and out to work over Clearwater. Clearwater hit a slam on Riegel and tagged in Connors, who ran wild on Brown.

Connors showed great intensity while going after Brown with chops and kicks in the corner. Brown and Connors had a big strike exchange that ended with Connors hitting a spear for a two count. Clearwater tagged himself in and eventually caught Brown with a big boot off the rope. Clearwater had Brown up on his shoulders, but Brown slipped under him and got a rollup for the win.

WINNERS: Logan Reigel & Barret Brown at 7:03. (**½)

Radican’s Analysis: Connors was awesome here and the highlight of the match was his exchanges with Brown. It was never explained what Australian Rules were, but they didn’t play into this match, as it was contested under normal tag team rules from what I could tell.

(2) TJP & ACH & ALEX ZAYNE vs. P.J. BLACK & MISTERIOSO & BLAKE CHRISTIAN – Six Man Tag match

Black, Misterioso, and Christian jumped their opponents at the same time after the opening bell rang. Both teams went back and forth as the action continued at a fast pace. Christian and TJP went to a fast paced exchange and came to a stalemate. Christian got the upper hand and tagged in Black, who continued the work on TJP. The announcers mentioned Black had been wrestling for 23 years.

Black definitely improved his look, dying his hair green to match his tights and gloves. ACH ran into the ring and hit a dive on Black. ACH had knocked his partners off the ring apron, so Black couldn’t tag out once he got back inside the ring. Zayne leapt off ACH’s back and hit a super hurricanrana on Black, who was set up in the corner. Black ended up doubled over and Zayne hit a shooting star press to his back, but Miserioso made the save! Black finally finished off Zayne with a springboard 450.

WINNERS: P.J. Black & Black Christian & Misterioso at 7:55. (***3/4)

Radican’s Analysis: this was about as good as it gets for an eight minute tag match. There was an incredible collection of juniors here and it was a given the match would likely be insane, but this was really good. Zayne and Christian both looked tremendous here. This was the best I’ve seen out of Black. Kelly doesn’t usually sound overly impressed on commentary, so you could tell he was impressed here.

They went to a commercial break and ran a couple of NJPW commercials while the ring was cleaned and disinfected.

(3) TAMA TONGA vs. DAVID FINLAY – NJPW Cup 2020 USA Semi-Final Round match

These two are familiar with each other. Finlay and Robinson beat GOD at Wrestle Kingdom for the tag titles back in January. Finally hit a big suplex during the early going. Tonga fired back and went after Finlay’s leg. Tonga took his time while working over Finlay. Tonga no sold a headbutt from Finlay, but Finlay managed to take him down and he hit a senton.

Tonga fired back and hit a Tongan Twist. Finlay blocked a couple of Gun Stun attempts and hit a suplex neck breaker for a two count. Tonga blocked one Prima Nocta attempt, but Finlay got the upper hand in the other corner and managed to hit it for the win with a second attempt.

WINNER: David Finlay to advance to the NJPW Cup 2020 USA Finals at 7:10. (**¾)

Radican’s Analysis: This was good, but the result was a little surprising. The match being so short and being worked at a slower pace until the end prevented it from being anything memorable.

Finlay was shown cutting a promo backstage. He said his family and Tonga’s go way back. He said Tonga cannot beat him without help. He said it was man vs. man and he came out on top. He said he would win the finals and then the U.S Championship.

(4) KENTA vs. JEFF COBB – NJPW Cup 2020 USA Semi-Final Round match

Kelly said The Road to Fighting Spirit Unleashed would begin in two weeks on NJPW Strong. Cobb caught Kenta with the A.J. Styles dropkick during the early going. Cobb went for a standing moonsault and showboated, which allowed Kenta to get his knees up. Kenta then nailed him with a big kick to the chest. Kenta continued to target Cobb’s midsection inside the ring.

Cobb fired back and hit a spin cycle suplex for a two count. Kenta caught Cobb with a big powerslam as he came off the ropes and both men were down. The 10 minute mark passed with Kenta in control. Kenta hit the Dream Killer (draping DDT) a short time later. Kenta waited for Cobb in the corner and nailed him with the big Shibata Style running kick followed by a stalling dropkick. Kenta went up top and hit a double stomp. He rolled Cobb over for the cover, but he kicked out at two.

Cobb blocked a GTS and ran Kenta into the corner. He hit a big running powerslam and followed up with a standing moonsault for a nearfall. Cobb went forTour of the Islands, but Kenta grabbed the ref. Kenta then pushed Cobb right into the ref. Cobb got a visual pinfall after a gutwrench suplex with a bridge.

Cobb tried to revive the ref. Cobb blocked a low and Cobb no-sold a palm strike and hit a big elbow. He almost hit Tour of the Islands, but Kenta slipped out and hit a low blow. Kenta then rolled Cobb up for the win.

WINNER: Kenta at 14:38 to advance to the NJPW CUP 2020 USA finals.

Radican’s Analysis: Cobb clearly had the win until the ref bump, which allowed Kenta to eventually hit a low blow to get the win. This was a really good showing for Cobb against a veteran Bullet Club member like Kenta.

Kenta cut a promo backstage. He said he is here to win this tournament. I said he doesn’t care what people think. “Shut up and watch me,” said Kenta to conclude his promo.

Kelly said next week Kenta would face David Finlay in the finals of the NJPW Cup 2020 USA tournament. Kelly said Rocky Romero would be in tag action next week as well before signing off.

