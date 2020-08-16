15 YRS AGO – WWE live event in Kitchener, Ontario with Cena, Edge, Trish Stratus, Stacy Keibler, Eugene, Hurricane, Murdoch, Masters, Shelton, Carlito, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Raw house show report

August 12, 2005

Kitchener, Ont. at Memorial Auditorium Complex

Report by Devin Cutting, PWTorch.com correspondent

Approximately 4,000 fans were in attendance. Justin Roberts was the ring announcer.

(1) Chris Cage & Mike “The Miz” Mizanin defeated Robbie MacAlister & Rory MacAlister (aka The Highlanders) by pinfall. Mizanin pinned Robbie.

(2) Chris Masters defeated Rene Dupree by submission.

Stacy Keibler interviewed Trish Stratus until Rob Conway interrupted them and tried to rough them up. Viscera made the save.

(3) Rob Conway defeated Viscera by pinfall with his feet on the ropes. The referee, Jack Doan, suffered a leg injury when he dropped to the canvas to count a nearfall. He finished the match, but did not return to referee any matches after it.

(4) Shelton Benjamin and Carlito fought to a double count-out. After the match, Carlito tried to assault Benjamin, but Benjamin countered with a T-Bone Suplex.

(5) The Big Show defeated Snitsky by pinfall.

(6) Rosey & The Hurricane (with Super Stacy) defeated Lance Cade & Trevor Murdoch by pinfall. The Hurricane pinned Murdoch. After the match, Cade & Murdoch laid out Rosey & The Hurricane.

(7) Kurt Angle defeated Eugene by submission.

(8) John Cena defeated Edge by pinfall.

After the show, Jack Doan helped take down the ring and was telling fans that his leg appeared to be sprained, not broken.

