5 YRS AGO: WWE live event in Victoria, B.C. with Stardust (Cody) vs. Zack Ryder, Team PCB (Paige & Charlotte & Becky) vs. Team BAD, plus Reigns, New Day, Bray, Rusev, Miz

WWE Live show results

August 8, 2015

Victoria, B.C., Canada

Report by Matt Rutherford, PWTorch correspondent

Lively crowd. Tons of “Woo!” chants before the show started. The show started with a Roddy Piper tribute video.

The crowd got to decide if the main event of Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns should be a Street Fight or not by tweeting #WWEYes or #WWENo.

(1) New Day won an over-the-top-rope tag team battle royal to face the Prime Time Players later on. It was New Day vs. Lucha Dragons vs. Curtis Axel & Damien Sandow vs. Heath Slater & Brad Maddox.

(2) Stardust beat Zack Ryder with Cross Rhodes.

(3) Rusev (w/Summer Rae) beat Jimmy Uso. Lana came out during the match and slapped Summer Rae, then attacked her again, tossing her out of the ring.

(4) WWE tag champions Prime Time Players (Titus O’Neil & Darren Young) beat New Day to retain the WWE Tag Titles. Titus was the most over so far in the show. New Day ripped up a couple of kids’s signs, so Titus and Darren cheered them up afterwards

(5) Team “PCB” (Paige & Charlotte & Becky Lynch) beat Team B.A.D. (NXT Women’s champion Sasha Banks & Naomi & Tamina Snuka) in a three-on-three Divas tag match.

The Miz started to cut a promo, until a fan held up a sign that said” “The Miz screwed Chelsea Green,” referring to the Tough Enough competitor who is local to Victoria. So, Miz went on to say how all of Victoria isn’t tough enough, and that he could beat anyone in the back. Cue Big Show’s music. Big Show walked down to the ring and knocked Miz out, only to leave afterwards.

(6) Roman Reigns beat Bray Wyatt in a Street Fight. Roman appeared to hurt his knee early in the match, but it didn’t seem to bother him later on. During the match, a fan threw a prop MITB briefcase into the ring, and it landed on Roman’s head. The fan and his friends got taken out after a fight with security and the match continued.