FREE PODCAST 8/16 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America w/Greg Parks: Ryan Sullivan joins Greg to preview WWE Summerslam and NXT Takeover: XXX, plus discussion of ROH, AEW, and more (108 min)

August 17, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Ryan Sullivan to preview, in full, WWE Summerslam and NXT Takeover: XXX. They also answer email and caller questions about Retribution, the timing of WWE’s Payback PPV, New Japan heels, and more.

