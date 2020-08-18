8/19 NXT ON USA PRIMER: Adam Cole and Pat McAfee go face-to-face before Takeover, Balor vs. Dream, Gargano vs. Holland, Swerve & Breezango vs. Legado del Fantasma

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT ON USA PREVIEW

AUGUST 19, 2020

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

We are less then a week away from NXT Takeover XXX as both Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano will have one more to qualify for the North American Championship Ladder Match but they will have to get past Ridge Holland and Velveteen Dream in their respective second-chance matches. Plus what will happen when Adam Cole and Pat McAfee come face-to-face between they meet at Takeover XXX. It’s sure to be another action-packed episode of NXT which takes place tonight from Full Sail University on the USA Network. Now let’s take a look at what’s advertised for tonight’s show.

Adam Cole and Pat McAfee to meet face-to-face ahead of Takeover XXX showdown

Finn Balor faces Velveteen Dream with a Takeover XXX spot on the line

Johnny Gargano clashes with Ridge Holland for a North American Title opportunity

“Swerve” joins forces with Breezango to battle Legado del Fantasma

Adam Cole and Pat McAfee to meet face-to-face ahead of Takeover XXX showdown

Tension has reached a boiling point as Adam Cole will face Pat McAfee at Takeover XXX. Cole and the rest of the Undisputed Era took their frustration out last week laying out Drake Maverick and Killian Dain. Cole wasn’t finished there calling out McAfee to meet him face-to-face inside the ring. McAfee who isn’t shy of confrontation took to social media to accept Cole’s challenge. What will happen will when Cole and McAfee come face-to-face ahead of their TakeOver match?

You want me back in that #WWENXT arena next Wednesday @AdamColePro? I’d love to.. The last time I was there, you ended up lifeless on the ground w/ @ShawnMichaels worried about your soulless, dumb, stupid body. Can’t wait to dominate you and the whole wrestling community..AGAIN pic.twitter.com/JctoAABLrA — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 13, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: Let me say the build for this match has been solid as both Cole and McAfee have done a good job making this feel important. Looking forward to the face-to-face as Cole and McAfee should just have a promo battle and shouldn’t come to blows before the match.)

Finn Balor faces Velveteen Dream with a Takeover XXX spot on the line

Tonight on NXT, Finn Balor will face Velveteen Dream as both wrestlers will try one of the two remaining spots in the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match. Dream returned to NXT last week but came up short in the Triple Threat qualifying match which was won by Cameron Grimes. Dream took out his frustration against Kushida after the match but was taken off guard when he was confronted by Balor who made his intentions clears that he wants the NXT North American Title. The question is will Balor come one step closer to the North American Title or will Dream stop him in his tracks?

(Amin’s Analysis: With all the news about Dream you can question if this was the right time to bring him back on TV. With that said this should be a good wrestling match where I would like to see Balor win and advance to Takeover XXX for the NXT North American Championship.)

Johnny Gargano clashes with Ridge Holland for a North American Title opportunity

Johnny Gargano will face Ridge Holland in the other second-chance match to qualify for the NXT North American Title at Takeover XXX. Bronson Reed pulled out an upset pinning Roderick Strong in a Triple Threat Match that Gargano also took part in. Meanwhile, despite have a good showing in his Triple Threat Match it was Damian Priest who came away with the victory. The question is can Gargano stop Holland and come one step closer to becoming a two-time NXT North American Champion?

“Swerve” joins forces with Breezango to battle Legado del Fantasma

Since the formation of Legado del Fantamsa, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar has been untouchable alongside Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza. Tyler Breeze and Fandango have found themselves as the latest target of Legado del Fantasma. But, help is on the way as Isiah “Swerve” Scott who defeated Escobar in the NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament came to Breezango’s aid last week. What will happen when these six wrestlers meet in a six-man tag team match?

Tomorrow night is gonna be a WAR https://t.co/uY0YK4R6mc — Isaiah Swerve Scott (@swerveconfident) August 18, 2020

“You’re not running from me. Not anymore!” @swerveconfident has his sights set on @EscobarWWE and the #WWENXT Cruiserweight Title! pic.twitter.com/Q5eySQgC4A — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 12, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: This should be a fun match featuring six talented wrestlers. The formation of Legado del Fantasma has been solid as Escobar has done a great job making both the NXT Cruiserweight division and title feel like an important part of NXT. This is match where Scott can get the win for his team and lead to a possible Cruiserweight Championship Match at either Takeover XXX or save it for NXT TV.)

The Big Takeaway From Last Week’s Show

Karrion Kross and Keith Lee made their NXT Championship Match official. But things didn’t stop their as Lee was caught off guard when a fireball blew into face when he went to see the contract for Takeover XXX. Cameron Grimes defeated Kushida and Velveteen Dream to advance the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match at NXT Takeover XXX.

Overall Thoughts

The build to Takeover XXX has been solid for most part and tonight’s show will be key in creating excitement and anticipation for the show. I could see the NXT Cruiserweight Championship match being added to the show depending on the outcome of the six-man tag team match. The video packages last week building up the NXT Women’s Championship match between my favourite Io Shirai and Dakota Kai was solid. I would like see something more happen on this week’s show to build up the title match as Shirai and Kai could very well have the match of the night at Takeover XXX.

