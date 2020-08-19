8/19 NXT ON USA REPORT: Lindberg’s report on Adam Cole and Pat McAfee’s face-to-face, Balor vs. Dream and more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT ON USA

AUGUST 19, 2020, 8PM EST

ORLANDO, FLA., AT FULL SAIL LIVE

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY NATE LINDBERG, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentary: Vic Joseph, Beth Phoenix, Mauro Ranallo

[Hour One]

(1) JOHNNY GARGANO (w/Candice LaRae) vs. RIDGE HOLLAND

NXT on USA jumped straight into the action this week, kicking off with Gargano vs. Holland, winner gains entry to the North American Championship Ladder match this weekend at Takeover 30. Gargano & LaRae made their way to the ring first, walking past the two ladders and suspended North American title ringside. Holland came out next, and the match was underway. Gargano started trash talking right away, “Welcome to the Big Leagues!” and “You don’t belong in the same ring as me!”. Holland didn’t take kindly to that, quickly backing Gargano into the corner, and taking him down with a wrist lock, hip toss and shoulder tackle. Gargano escaped out of the ring, Ridge in hot pursuit. Gargano slid back in, and quickly launched himself over the top rope at Holland. Holland caught him, went for a powerslam but Gargano escaped once again, slipping back inside the ropes.

Gargano maintained the upper hand at first, but is met with a european uppercut by Holland. Gargano and Holland fought back and forth, move for move before Holland overtook Gargano once again with a series of strikes to the corner. Irish whip to the opposite corner, and Gargano “Flair Flipped” over the top rope and to the apron. Holland reached under the ropes and dragged Gargano into the ring, looking for a chokehold. Gargano fought out, wrenched Holland’s arm and took Holland to the mat. Holland quickly recovered, and delivered a couple devastating forearms to the spine of Mr. Wrestling. Holland missed a corner move, getting thrown outside the ring. Gargano followed with a Tope Con Hilo, going into the first commercial break.

(Lindberg’s Analysis: So far, this has been a David vs. Goliath of sorts. Gargano is fighting valiantly, but Holland seems to have his number at every turn. This is a fantastic build to the opener tonight, hooked me right in.)

Gargano maintained the upper hand for the majority of the commercial break, shown in picture-in-picture with the advertisements. When we were about 20 seconds away to come back from commerical, Gargano got hit in the face with an elbow by Holland, followed by what looked like a botched tilt-a-whirl slam. Holland spiked Gargano into the mat head first and the ref quickly went to check on him. He stopped Holland from any offense as Gargano looked to be trying to regain some composure. It appeared to be a real injury, until Gargano superkicked Holland and went for the cover. Holland continued his offense, with Gargano attempting to gain the upper hand every step of the way. Gargano went for the Gargano escape, but Holland wouldn’t go down. He followed it up with a superkick, a few clotheslines and then went for a cross body. However, he was met by holland, who checked him clear out of the ring.

The action spilled back into the ring and LaRae grabbed onto Hollands leg, allowing the ref to be distracted long enough for the low blow from Gargano. He followed it up with a One Final Beat before the pinfall.

WINNER: Johnny Gargano in 12:12.

(Lindberg’s Analysis: I had a feeling Gargano was going to weasel his way into a victory, but I didn’t expect him to do it so convincingly. He landed right on the top of his head, and while on replay it looked to be taken safely, at first I audibly cringed. I had Holland pinned to win, after losing his debut match. But, I’m not surprised at all that Gargano is going on to Takeover. He is Mr. Takeover, after all.)

(2) DAKOTA KAI vs. JESSI KAMEA

-Kai made her way to the ring first, followed by her competitor, newcomer Jessi Kamea. Kai immediately took down Kamea as the bell rang. Kai went for a cover early, and Kamea kicked at two. Kai brought Kamea to the middle rope, using it to choke her opponent. Kai then delivered two Face Wash kicks to Kamea in the corner before attempting another cover. Kamea meakly fought back, but was met by a straight jacket submission by Kai. She escaped, and even managed to roll Kai up for a two count. Kamea delivered what looked to be a Superman Punch to Kai in the corner, and covered for two. Kai regained the upper hand and delivered the GTK for the win.

WINNER: Dakota Kai in 3:31

(Lindberg’s Analysis: While this was a good showcase for Kai, allowing her to show off her dominance, I was not overly impressed with Jessi Kamea’s performance. A few botched or mistimed spots were rather noticeable. However, I do see potential there and given some more time to hone her craft, she may surprise me.)

-After the match, Kai grabbed a mic and called out Io Shirai. She said that Shirai must be out of her mind for saying what she said about Kai. She said she’s not afraid of Shirai and that Shirai is focused on Kai’s past, while Kai is focused on the future – her NXT Women’s Title Reign. She said its going to feel great kicking Shirai in the face over, and over, and over, and over, seemingly looking to repeat that line for the rest of the show, when Shirai’s music hit. Shirai rushed Kai, took her down and delivered a flurry of punches. The brawl spilled out of the ring, with Shirai maintaining the upper hand until Raquel Gonzales emerged from backstage and delivered a Big Boot to Shirai. Raquel dragged Shirai to the ring, all while she and Kai mocked Shirai. Raquel then delivered a massive powerbomb to Shirai as she and Kai victoriously walked back stage.

(Lindberg’s Analysis: Ahhh, so that’s where Raquel has been the last few weeks. Speculation on her disappearance has run wild on PWT Talks NXT, and serving as Kai’s bodyguard continues to be her trajectory. Perfectly fine by me, as I was thoroughly enjoying the duo’s on screen chemistry.)

-Backstage, Tegan Nox was being asked about what LaRae said about her last week. Tegan said it hurt since they used to be friends but since it’s she that always is blamed for friendships imploding, she wanted to make things right with Candice however possible.

-After a commercial break, they returned to a Balor hype video. Balor started by saying that he had earned his spot while Dream keeps getting chances. He didn’t deny Dream’s talent, but he won’t be able to overcome the Prince. Finn Over.

(3) LEGADO DEL FANTASMA vs. BREEZANGO & ISAIAH “SWERVE” SCOTT

The Cruiserweight champion and his cohorts made their way to the ring first, followed by Breezango. No flashy entrance from Breezango tonight as they walked to the ring with a purpose. Swerve walked out next, as he and his team mates stood tall in the ring. Escobar, Wilde & Mendoza taunting them from outside the ring.

The bell rang, and all six men immediately began brawling. No legal men were named until the match was already 30 seconds underway. Fandango and Mendoza started things off proper, with Fandango taking it to Mendoza in the corner. Mendoza managed to wrangle Fandango into his corner, tagged Wilde, who then immediately fell to Fandango. Fandango and Tyler Breeze traded a series of tags, allowing them to effectively take turns attacking Wilde. All six men then involved themselves in another brawl as Breezango and Swerve stood tall going into the commercial break.

Back from Commercial, Escobar provided a distraction allowing Wilde to throw Fandango out of the ring. Legado del Fantasma triple teamed Fandango, before Mendoza legally tagged in and continued the assault on Fandango for the next two minutes. Mendoza whipped Fandango into his corner, and the triple team assault continued. Wilde and Mendoza attacked Swerve and Breeze, allowing them to continue to assault Fandango. Swerve eventually made the hot tag and took out all three members of Legado del Fantasma.

(Lindberg’s Analysis: I’m so very in love with the idea that Swerve may have Escobar’s number. As of now, Swerve is the only member of the WWE roster to hold a victory over Escobar)

Swerve went for a top rope cross body on Escobar, the other legal man, but was met with a knee to the face from Escobar. The Cruiserweight Champion locked in a hammerlock, but was reversed by Swerve into a pin attempt. The ref claimed that Swerve was not legal, Breeze was, and would not count. Mendoza and Wilde double teamed Swerve, and Breeze came in fired up to take care of Wilde and Mendoza. He went after Escobar, who was standing on the apron, but was met with a hangman for his efforts. Escobar followed that up with a Phantom Driver for the pinfall.

WINNERS: Legado del Fantasma in 10:00

-Legado del Fantasma stood tall over their opponents as the finish was replayed a handful of times, as we then cut to the parking lot where Pat McAfee and former NFL teammates were arriving at the building.

[Hour Two]

-Back from commercial, a NXT Tag Team #1 contender match was announced for next week. Legado del Fantasma vs. Danny Birch & Oney Lorcan vs. Breezango .

-The Undisputed Era made their way to the ring to confront Pat McAfee and his cohorts. They called for McAfee to come to the ring, but they entered from behind the announce desk. A ringside worker handed McAfee a mic and he greeted the Undisputed Era. He acknowledged the three men he brought with him as backup, but did not mention them by name. McAfee went to recall the events of two weeks ago when he punted Cole in the head. He dressed Cole down, telling him that it only took him one swing of his foot to knock out the longest reigning NXT Champion. He made Cole look amatuer. He cut down not only every member of U.E., but the fans at home as well. He said that on Saturday, Cole will be left unconscious after throwing a temper tantrum during their match. McAfee then said that Cole would need to explain to the entire wrestling world how he lost to an outsider. But McAfee said that he an elite athlete and that at the end of the day all that anyone will hear is “Boom”, and he pointed to himself like Cole does, while throwing the mic at Cole.

-Security rushed the ring as McAfee and Cole rushed one another. Cole took them all out as McAfee cowered in the corner with fear in his eyes. McAfee’s lackey’s joined him, as O”Reilly, Fish and Strong stook by Cole. Cole approached McAfee and said “This Saturday at Takeover, I’m gonna make you my B****.” before turning and walking out of the ring with the rest of his faction.

(Lindberg’s Analysis: I think McAfee did a decent job cutting an empassioned and delusioned promo against Cole. For someone who isn’t professionally trained in pro-wrestling, he certainly cut a better promo than a few members of the roster that I can think of. I’m still not sure why we are supposed to necessarily care about this feud, but I’m trying to remain optimistic. This is a more ‘main roster’ type angle than we are used to seeing on NXT, but I’m remaining hopeful that it will be executed well come Takeover this Saturday.)