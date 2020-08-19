WWE instructs fans appearing in ThunderDome on LED boards starting Friday how to dress and what conduct won’t be tolerated

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE has sent out information for the ThunderDome Sneak Peak tomorrow (Thursday) to those who registered to be a candidate to appear on an LED board during Smackdown this Friday on Fox. They are holding a rehearsal and are not guaranteeing who will be approved to be on TV. The message says fans are selected on a first-come, first-served basis. The official notification says:

Please make sure you are camera ready. Remember, you will be appearing on a live rehearsal. We reserve the right to remove you from the live stream at any time, for any reason. The audience will be refreshed throughout the night and you may not be included in the entire rehearsal. In addition, we may remove you from the live stream for any inappropriate conduct or technical issues… Position yourself in front of your camera from your midsection up, leaving a little room above your head. Make sure you have good lighting. Only one fan permitted per seat. Your attire must be appropriate and must remain on at all times. Officially licensed WWE clothing is preferred, if available. We reserve the right to reminate your participation at our sole discretion if your attire containsany immoral grpahics, images, or text, any political statements, slogans, logos, graphics, or other commercial identification of third-parties other than WWE, its athletes, and sponsors.

WWE has said thousands of LED boards will be placed in the ThunderDome set on Friday for Smackdown, Sunday for Summerslam, and Monday for Raw, and likely beyond if all goes well for future TVs and PPVs indefinitely.

Thursday is a rehearsal to practice utilizing fans so they’ll be more prepared for going live on Friday.

RECOMMENDED: Kevin Dunn reveals more details on new WWE TV set debuting Friday, thanks fans for sticking around during below par production in recent months