8/19 NXT ON USA TV REPORT: Hustwaite’s “alt-perspective” report on final Takeover 30 hype, last two slots in ladder match set, McAfee-Cole confrontation, Lee-Kross video

NXT ON USA TV REPORT

AUGUST 20, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA., AT FULL SAIL UNIVERSITY

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY MATT HUSTWAITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Vic Joseph, Beth Phoenix, Mauro Ranallo

[HOUR ONE]

– The show opened with Johnny Gargano’s entrance as the NXT North American Title was shown hanging above the ring. Mauro Ranallo welcomed viewers to the show and threw to Vic Joseph and Beth Pheonix for insights on Gargano and Ridge Holland respectively.

(1) JOHNNY GARGANO (w/ Candice LaRae) vs. RIDGE HOLLAND

Gargano avoided a clothesline attempt from Holland and talked trash. Holland soon turned the tables after a tie-up, asserting his strength before a hip toss and clothesline sent Gargano to the floor. Gargano avoided Holland at ringside but was caught by Holland on a dive attempt from the ring apron. Gargano escaped and stomped Holland on the hand. Despite attempts to seize control of the match by working Holland’s arm, Gargano was unable to overcome Holland’s strength and strikes. After several minutes of Holland controlling the match, Gargano avoided Holland in the corner, who fell to the outside. Gargano hit a through the ropes as the show went to commercial. [c]

Coming back from commercial, Ranallo cried “oh my god, oh my god” as Gargano laid on the mat. A replay showed Holland hitting a rough-looking powerslam on Gargano. Le Rae told the referee to give Gargano time to recover. Holland stalked Gargano as Gargano slowly got to his feet in the corner. Once he got to his feet, Gargano hit a surprise superkick as the announcers speculated whether Gargano was playing possum. Gargano attempted to hit One Final Beat but was blocked by a Holland forearm. Holland landed a Jackhammer for a near fall. Holland avoided a GargaNO by Gargano, who followed up with a flurry of strikes. Holland sent Gargano to ringside and hit a snake eyes on the apron. LeRae interfered and grabbed Holland’s leg, which allowed Gargano to kick Holland below the belt. Gargano followed up with a One Final Beat DDT for the pinfall.

WINNER: Johnny Gargano in 12:11

– Ranallo sold Gargano’s victory as an improbable victory, as Gargano got to his feet with a look of relief on his face.

– Pheonix hyped Dakota Kai being in action after the commercial break [c]

(Hustwaite’s Analysis: Gargano was very generous to Holland, putting in a lot of effort to make Holland look dominant. That slam from Holland looked brutal, with Gargano landing awkwardly and barely tucking his head in time. Just an OK match, and perhaps not exciting enough to open the show with, considering there are likely AEW viewers tuning in with no Dynamite airing tonight.)

– Dakota Kai made her entrance to boos from the Full Sail audience, followed by Jessi Kamea. Phoenix gave a rundown on Kamea, describing her as an in-ring chameleon.

(2) DAKOTA KAI VS. JESSI KAMEA

Kai immediately took down Kamea and aggressively worked over Kamea. Kamea landed a forearm but Kai quickly fired back with a Kaio Kick. Kai hit a Face Wash but had a second attempt reversed by Kamea into a roll-up for a near-fall. Kamea mounted her first significant offense for the match with a pair of kicks and a forearm. Kamea landed a side slam for another near-fall. Kai quickly came back and hit an STO into the bottom rope. Kai landed the GTK kick for the pinfall.

WINNER: Dakota Kai in 2:55

– Kai stayed in the ring after the match and cut a promo on Io Shirai. Kai said that Shirai must be “out of her mind” to think that Kai is afraid of her. Kai said that she was focused on the future and taking the NXT Women’s Championship from Shirai. Shirai ran to the ring, attacked Shirai and sent her to ringside. Kai tried to escape and lured Shirai into an attack from a returning Raquel Gonzalez. Gonzalez carried Shirai back to the ring and hit a chokeslam on Shirai, as Kai talked trash.

(Hustwaite’s Analysis: It wasn’t explained where Gonzalez has been, but it is good to see her back. Gonzalez looked great in the post-match beatdown. There was nothing to the match itself, purely a showcase for Kai. Kamea isn’t very refined, but it didn’t matter in the context of this match.)

– Tegan Nox was interviewed backstage by McKenzie Mitchell. Nox reflected on Candice LaRae’s comments last week and said that LaRae has changed over recent months. Nox said that she didn’t realize her friendship was so “annoying to Candice”. Nox said that she used to friends with LaRae and that she’s ready to talk to LaRae and mend their friendship over a glass of wine. [c]

– The run of well-produced Finn Balor promos continued, as he checked in from the black room and took aim at Velveteen Dream. Balor reminded viewers that he and Dream were meant to wrestle months ago but that got “rebooked”. Balor said that while Dream keeps getting chances, everyone will get the experience they want with Balor.

(Hustwaite’s Analysis: What a contrast that was between Nox and Balor. Nox’s delivery was very bland, although I do appreciate how Nox, LaRae, Dakota Kai and Mia Yim are continuing to be subtly intertwined. The Balor promos continue to stand-out from the rest of the program and are a weekly highlight.)

– Entrances for the six-man tag took place, notably with a more serious entrance from Breezango than usual.

(3) LEGADO DEL FANTASMA (w/Santos Escobar & Jacquine Wilde & Raul Mendoza) vs. ISAIAH “SWERVE” SCOTT & BREEZANGO (Tyler Breeze & Fandango)

All six wrestlers brawled from the outset, with Fandango and Mendoza eventually left in the ring. Fandango beat down Mendoza in the corner before Mendoza turned the tables and focussed on Fandango’s injured arm. Wilde tagged in and attempted a high-risk move from the top rope but was countered by a Fandango strike to the gut in mid-air. Breeze entered the ring to double-team Mendoza with Fandango, and Breezango went back and forth with tags and worked over Mendoza. The match broke down again as Breezango took Mendoza to the outside and Scott dropkicked Wilde through the ropes. After stereo superkicks from Breezango, the face team stood tall as the show went to commercial. [c]

Coming back from the break, the faces remained in control as Fandango hit Wilde with a big boot and took to the top rope. Fandango was distracted by Escobar, which allowed Wilde to knock Fandango to the floor, affecting his injured arm in the process. Wilde brought Fandango back into the ring and unloaded with stomps. Legado Del Fantasma triple-teamed Fandango before Mendoza hit a moonsault for a nearfall. Mendoza remained in the ring and kept control of Fandango, targeting the injured arm of Fandango. Fandango tried to rally with big chops out of the corner, but he was quickly subdued by Mendoza. Mendoza and Wilde tried to knock Swerve and Breeze to ringside, but Scott was able to get the hot tag and cleaned house. Scott hits Escobar with the Flatliner and sends Wilde and Mendoza to ringside. Escobar cut off a Scott crossbody attempt with a Bicycle Knee. Escobar attempted a Phantom Driver but Scott countered and hit a JML Driver of his own. Scott covered Escobar but the referee said that Breeze was still the legal man. Wilde and Mendoza hit a distracted Scott with a kick and leg sweep double-team combination. Breeze tagged in and tried to rally but fell victim to an Escobar Phantom Driver for the pinfall.

WINNERS: Legado del Fantasma in 10:00.

– The finishing moments of the match were replayed as Vic Joseph highlighted that Escobar didn’t lose thanks to a technicality.

– Pat McAfee and his crew were shown entering Full Sail as the show cut to commercial. [c]

(Hustwaite’s Analysis: An entertaining, high energy match which managed to still work some psychology in with Fandango’s injured arm and managed to protect Escobar with a creative finish. Escobar continues to reaffirm himself as one of the best in-ring talents in the world. The announcers made mention of Breezango’s more serious attitude and I hope that this becomes a permanent feature.)

– A clip of Metallica performing the theme song for NXT Takeover XXX aired.

[HOUR TWO]

– Legado Del Fantasma vs. Breezango vs. Lorcan and Burch was announced for the NXT Takeover XXX Pre-Show, with the winner becoming number one contender for the NXT Tag Team Championship.

– The Undisputed Era made their entrance for the Cole/ McAfee confrontation. Cole didn’t take a microphone but called out to McAfee to come and fight. McAfee and his crew entered through a side door. McAfee grabbed a mic and accused Cole of not being able to handle a confrontation with McAfee without his “stooges”. Cole told Undisputed Era to leave the ring and McAfee entered the ring without his crew. McAfee put over Cole for becoming the biggest star on NXT. McAfee said that while it took Cole years to achieve this, it only took McAfee one second to knock Cole out. McAfee bragged about being successful in numerous different fields and said that Cole better hope McAfee didn’t decide to do the same in wrestling.

McAfee took shots at the fans and at Triple H for being ignorant and said that Cole would have to explain to everyone about how he lost to an outsider at NXT Takeover XXX. Cole had heard enough and tried to get in McAfee’s face but was cut off by security. Cole attacked the security guards and quickly disposed of them with kicks. Both McAfee’s crew and Undisputed Era returned to the ring as Cole got in McAfee’s face and promised to make McAfee his bitch. The Undisputed Era music played as they posed at ringside to end the segment.

– Aliyah and Mercedes Martinez vs. Rhea Ripley and Shotzi Blackheart was hyped for after the commercial break. [c]

(Hustwaite’s Analysis: While this was a good segment, McAfee came off as a little bit forced with his delivery. McAfee has a very unique, free-flowing, and engaging form of storytelling on his show, but this came across like he was hitting key messages given to him by a producer. That said, he was still effective as a cocky heel. Considering McAfee seems to do well at everything he tries, I am looking forward to seeing what Adam Cole can do with him at Takeover XXX.)

– Entrances took place for the women’s tag team match.

(Hustwaite’s Analysis – Shotzi Blackheart entering in a miniature tank will never get old for me.)

(4) ALIYAH & MERCEDES MARTINEZ (w/ Robert Stone) vs. SHOTZI BLACKHEART & RHEA RIPLEY

Ripley immediately went after Martinez in the corner until Aliyah tagged herself in. Aliyah quickly fell to a series of Ripley suplexes. Ripley tossed Aliyah into the opposite corner and Blackheart tagged in. Blackheart hit a running cannonball followed by a bulldog. Blackheart welcomed Aliyah to the ball pit and hit Aliyah with a double boot drop. Blackheart made a pin attempt but only got a two-count. Aliyah managed to get control for long enough to make the tag to Martinez. Martinez made a quick pinfall attempt and the show went to commercial as Martinez continued to work on Blackheart. [c]

Aliyah and Blackheart faced off again coming back from commercial and Blackheart rolled up Aliyah for a nearfall. Aliyah came back with a neckbreaker for a nearfall of her own. Martinez and Aliyah exchanged tags to keep control of Blackheart in the corner. Martinez stared at Ripley as she hit Blackheart with a butterfly suplex. Ripley paced on the apron wanting a tag and Blackheart hit a DDT on Martinez, which gave her time to make it to Ripley. Ripley ran wild on Aliyah, hitting clotheslines and knee strikes. Ripley hits Aliyah with a facebuster for a nearfall. Blackheart tagged in as Ripley hit Aliyah with the Riptide. Blackheart attempted a high-risk move from the top rope but was hung up by Martinez. Ripley took Martinez to the outside which culminated with a Ripley powerbomb to Martinez on the concrete. Blackheart hit a diving senton on Aliyah for the pinfall.

WINNERS: Shotzi Blackheart & Rhea Ripley at 9:53.

– Robert Stone was livid as he checked on Martinez as she laid lifeless on the concrete floor. [c]

(Hustwaite’s Analysis: This was a hell of a TV match that showcased just how good these wrestlers are all becoming. This matched should have opened the show, as it had the high energy and contrast in quality to AEW’s women’s division that would have easily held onto AEW viewers trying out NXT.)

– A preview for Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kross was shown. Footage from Lee’s victory at the Great American Bash was shown. Kross read a poem about a man reaching the mountain top, only for it to be a volcano ready to erupt. Highlights of Kross over recent months segued into Lee saying he would whoop Kross’ ass.

(Hustwaite’s Analysis: This was simply an exceptional video package. The video effects and storytelling were top-notch, but the sound editing really stood out for me. The child’s voice reciting underneath the building promo, leading into the Metallica track was very well done and created the atmosphere perfectly. Go out of your way to watch this preview and try to not get excited about Lee vs. Kross.)

– Entrances took place for the main event. Ranallo mentioned that Velveteen Dream was absent recently due to a “self-imposed sabbatical”.

(Hustwaite’s Analysis: Sigh…)

(5) FINN BALOR vs. VELVETEEN DREAM

As the Balor and Dream sized each other up, Ranallo noted that they are the two most successful competitors at NXT Takeover events. Balor took Dream down with a side headlock. Dream got back up and was leapfrogged by Balor, who did the double finger gun pose as the show went to a picture-in-picture commercial. [c]

While in picture-in-picture commercial, Dream got control of Balor outside of the ring and threw Balor into the ringside barricade. Dream maintained control and both men returned to the ring as the commercial break ended.

Balor regained control in the ring and took out Dream’s legs. Dream sold big for Balor’s strikes. Balor applied a Bow and Arrow Crossface, but Dream made it to the ropes for the break. Dream fought back and hit a flurry of forearms. Balor escaped from Dream’s ten punches in the corner and hit him with a lariat from the top rope. Cameron Grimes appeared at ringside and talked trash about challenging for the North American Championship. [c]

Back from commercial, Grimes was shown atop a ladder holding the North American title. Dream tossed Balor around in the ring. Balor turned the tables with a sunset flip and dropkick. Dream attempted a move from the top rope, but Balor knocked him down into the tree of woe. Balor unloaded on Dream with stomps and then climbed the ladder to confront Grimes. Dream recovered and pulled Balor down from the ladder. Dream and Balor exchanged rapid-fire counters, culminating with a Balor Shotgun Dropkick. Dream hit Balor with a superplex, after a Grimes distraction as Balor climbed to the top rope.

Gargano appeared at ringside and pushed Grimes off the ladder and into the ring, which took out the referee in the process. Grimes found himself in between Balor and Dream, who hit him with a stomp and Fameasser respectively. As Balor and Dream continued to fight, Bronson Reed and Damian Priest came to the ring and took out Gargano. Dream hit a superkick on Priest and sent Priest and Reed to ringside with a clothesline. Balor flew over the top rope and hit Priest and Reed. Timothy Thatcher suddenly appeared and attacked Balor at ringside. Thatcher threw Balor back in the ring and Dream hit the Purple Rainmaker for the pinfall.

WINNER: Velveteen Dream at 20:26.

– Gargano attacked Dream and posed with the North American title belt. Grimes re-entered the ring and hit Gargano with a superkick. Priest then gave Grimes a chokeslam, before Reed tackled Priest. Reed hit a Death Valley Driver on Dream and was the last man standing. Reed stood tall with the title belt to close the show.

(Hustwaite’s Analysis: That sequence following the match was chaotic and reminiscent of the classic SmackDown finishing move fest before Survivor Series 2001. While it was a little overbooked at the end, the match itself was very good. Dream winning was somewhat surprising, considering that now leaves Balor without a match at NXT Takeover XXX. Overall, the match did a good job tying things together ahead of the Ladder Match at NXT Takeover XXX.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: NXT again proved to be very focused and effective as they finalized the build to NXT Takeover XXX. That said, they definitely appeared to be conscious that they would be without AEW competition this week and delivered enough excitement to try and hook viewers who were checking NXT out. The six-man tag and women’s match stood out, and the video packages across the board were exceptionally well done. NXT Takeover XXX is shaping up to be yet another quality show.

