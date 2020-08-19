VIP AUDIO 8/19 – WKH – NXT on USA Review: Full show rundown and analysis including final Takeover hype, Lee-Kross video, McAfee-Cole verbal exchange, Dream vs. Balor (28 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of AEW Dynamite including the final Takeover 30 hype, the last two slots in ladder match set with Finn Balor vs. Velveteen Dream and Johnny Gargano vs. Ridge Holland, a Pat McAfee-Adam Cole confrontation, a dynamic Keith Lee-Karrion Kross video, final angle for Io Shirai vs. Dakota Kai, and more. A solid show with a sense also of it being a lost opportunity.

