FEUD TRACKER – IMPACT WRESTLING: Tracking the length and key developments with Eddie Edwards vs. Eric Young, EC3 vs. Moose, The North vs. Machine Gunns, RVD vs. Callihan

TOP TIER FEUDS

(1) Eddie Edwards vs. Eric Young

New Developments: Edwards and Young were not on Night One of Emergence, but Edwards is set to defend the Impact Title next week in the open challenge.

Highs & Lows: Young has teased challenging Edwards a couple times during the open challenge. Young has looked like a real threat after retiring Rich Swann. Edwards has looked like a champion for the brand putting the title on the line every week. I feel like the open challenge every week puts less emphasis on the feud between Edwards and Young, since the focus moves to a different challenger each week.

Start of Feud: July 18, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: Edwards has an open challenge set for Night Two of Emergence. This would be a great opportunity for Young to challenge, only to somehow be thwarted by Rich Swann.

(2) EC3 vs. Moose

New Developments: Moose defended his TNA World Title against Trey Miguel and looked great throughout the match. He looked strong and was in a completely different class than Miguel. EC3 showed up and attacked Moose after the match walked out with the TNA World Title.

Highs & Lows: EC3 continues to post great videos building up his return. “Destroying his past is a great” hook to get him back into Impact, as it conveys that he has more control over his character and how he wants to be portrayed this time around. Moose continues to be booked strong, making the build-up to this match even better.

Start of Feud: July 18, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: The build-up to seeing the new-look EC3 back in the ring has been great. With EC3 now in possession of the TNA World Title, this either leads to EC3 destroying the belt or, more likely, a title match between the two.

SECOND TIER FEUDS

(1) Motor City Machine Guns vs. The North

New Developments: This was the main event and best match of Night One of Emergence. The Motor City Machine Guns retained in a hard-hitting match that really showcased what both teams are capable of.

Highs & Lows: The North’s intensity and desire to get the titles back is great. I wish Motor City showed a bit more fire and a sense of deserving to be shot to the top right away after being gone for so long.

Start of Feud: July 21, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: Both teams will move on to new challengers at this point. The Good Brothers are probably the best bet to take on one of these great teams.

(2) The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows) vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton

New Developments: The Good Brothers got the clean win at Emergence, which seems like it could be the end of the feud between these two teams.

Highs & Lows: Being confronted and having Gallows arrested in the parking lot seemed to be a bizarre choice that was quickly dismissed the next week on tv. The Good Brothers have looked great and carry themselves like a big deal on Impact. Their match at Emergence was pretty good and allowed the Good Brothers (especially Anderson) to fight as babyfaces who needed to make the hot tags and comebacks throughout the match.

Start of Feud: July 18, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: I don’t know what more these two teams would have to gain from continuing to fight one another. I think both teams would be best served moving on. This was a really good first feud for the Good Brothers as they enter the Impact Tag Team scene.

(3) Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju vs. TJP

New Developments: Rohit won the triple threat match in what was essentially a 2-on-1 match against TJP. Rohit convincing Bey to get into the match, only to get the pin on Bey was a good move to build a new feud in the X Division.

Highs & Lows: TJP looked great throughout the triple threat match with great moves and creative double submissions. Rohit also looked strong and aggressive and knew when to take his shot to win the title. I wish Bey had looked stronger, but he could say that he held back since Rohit was supposed to be helping him out.

Start of Feud: August 18, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: We’ll see a match between Bey and Rohit when Bey cashes in his rematch clause. TJP looked so good. Even though he says he’s committed to being in the tag division with Fallah Bahh, it’d be a shame not to see him showcased in a one-on-one match against either one of these two.

LOWER-CARD FEUDS

(1) Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace

New Developments: These two women weren’t seen during Night One of Emergence.

Highs & Lows: Purrazzo’s challenge to Grace was intense and really built excitement to see the Iron Man Match.

Start of Feud: July 18, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: The Iron Man Match is set for Emergence. I would expect Deonna to be kept strong until she ultimately has her match with Kylie Rae – once she’s released from Wrestle House.

(2) Sami Callihan vs. RVD

New Developments: Neither one of these guys was seen at Night One of Emergence.

Highs & Lows: This has been a feud of cringe-worthy segments that feel completely separate from everything else on Impact. Forbes is good at generating heat with RVD, but it just feels like this is all just

Start of Feud: July 28, 2020

Forecast & Predictions: This feud doesn’t seem worthy of putting on either one of the Emergence nights, so hopefully this is dealt with quickly in a couple weeks and everyone can move on and forget this ever happened.

(3) Willie Mack vs. Brian Myers

New Developments: Myers hijacked Willie Mack’s interview to complain about how he’s been booked throughout his career. Mack eventually came in an attacked Myers.

Highs & Lows: Former WWE wrestlers coming in complaining about how they were booked is a very tired gimmick. Myers being the most recent Impact debut of the half dozen recently released WWE complaining is already exhausting.

Start of Feud: August 18, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: These two are scheduled to fight next week at Emergence Night Two. It’ll be a good match, but I hope Myers can find something else for his character other than the most recent disgruntled former WWE guy.

