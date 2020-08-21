WWE officially reveals ThunderDome set with a 1 minute video revealing dome, ringside LED boards in stands, staging, lighting

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
WWE just sent an official link to a video preview of their new ThunderDome set that premieres tonight on Smackdown. The video shows the set, the new “dome-style” ceiling with special lights, the LED boards in the “stands” that will project hundreds of fans watching live from home, and the overall ring entrance and ramp set-up. It doesn’t convey what it’ll be like with the actual fans lit up on the LED boards or how the lighting will change and how immersive it will feel with wrestlers inside the ring. That comes tonight on Smackdown.
RECOMMENDED: WWE instructs fans appearing in ThunderDome on LED boards starting Friday how to dress and what conduct won’t be tolerated
Leave a Reply