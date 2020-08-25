8/24 BEING THE ELITE: Dark Order continue to produce intended laughs as Reynolds and Silver arrive with a big bag of Chillis, plus Bucks, Hangman Page, Omega

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

BEING THE ELITE EP. 218 – “And New TNT Champion!”

POSTED ON YOUTUBE.COM

AUGUST 24, 2020

REPORT BY ZACH GRAHAM, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Watch it HERE.

– Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, and Alan Angels were all celebrating as the camera turned to Brodie Lee who held up the TNT Championship and a roll of papers over his head. Lee yelled and celebrated saying “We did it!” Lee asked Uno if he wanted to touch the belt and Uno lunged excitedly at the opportunity, but Lee pulled it back and said no. They all turned around when they heard someone walk in, it was Alex Reynolds and John Silver holding big bags of Chili’s. They all cheered uproariously and yelled in celebration.

– Being the Elite open aired.

– Matt and Nick Jackson were standing in the parking lot outside Daily’s Place. Nick said they’re teaming with Kenny on this week on Dynamite (last week’s taping.) Nick pointed to some trailers behind him and said they’ve expanded their locker room because they keep expanding the roster, either that or they’re having 15 matches on AEW Dark this week. Matt said there’s 12 matches for Dark this week. They both laughed.

The camera cut to Brandon Cutler at ringside during the BTE vs. Dark Order match from Saturday’s taped show. Various highlights of the match were shown.

The camera then cut to Cutler at ringside just after the Inner Circle beat down of Best Friends and Orange Cassidy. Trent was laying against the barricade at ringside who was laying there flipping off Jericho and the rest of Inner Circle in the ring celebrating.

– Dark Order were standing around, enjoying their Chili’s dinner. Brodie Lee turned to John Silver, who was standing next to him and asked him why the f— he was standing next to him. He told Silver to switch spots and Stu Grayson took his place. Lee yelled at Silver for trying to ruin his night, but Lee said he refuses to let that happen. Lee told Silver he was going to have a little sharing session “with the boys.” Reynolds tried getting Silver to shut up, which annoyed Lee. Lee yelled at Reynolds and at Silver to shut up. Lee then turned to Alan Angels and warned him not to become an idiot like Silver. Angels looked down and took a bite of his chicken tender without saying a word. Uno tried to reiterate to Angels that he better not become an idiot like Silver, which Lee also did not appreciate and he turned and yelled at Uno. Lee then said he wants to go around the circle and have everyone share what they did with their millions and millions of dollars from Chili’s.

Alex Reynolds said he used it all on tap dancing lessons. They all respected that because Reynolds said it was a bucket list item and now he’s the greatest tap dancer.

Evil Uno said he bought a life sized cut out of Mr. Brodie Lee. Lee seemed to appreciate that as Uno happily said it watches him sleep and high fived Reynolds. He turned to Grayson to get another high five, but Grayson looked at him like he was an idiot. Lee was so moved he hugged Uno.

Grayson said he bought a 1967 Ford Mustang and they all appreciated his taste for classic cars. Uno said he could buy multiple in different colors. Grayson said that was stupid and Lee told Uno to shut up. Lee then went back towards Uno for another hug, but said he was taking back his original hug after Uno’s stupid comment. Silver laughed, which caused him to get yelled at again.

Ten, who is no longer in a sling, said he bought some guns. They all looked at him curious what kind of guns he bought. He flexed and they all laughed as Lee said it was great to have him back.

Alan Angels said he got hair implants. Reynolds laughed as Angels said hopefully he won’t have to wear a mask forever. Grayson didn’t appreciate Reynolds laughing. Lee turned to Grayson and told him to keep an eye on Angels because he’s starting to become John Silver.

Lee then turned to Silver and said against his better judgement, he’s going to ask him what he got too. Silver started talking before Lee finished, which pissed Lee off. Lee got in his face and yelled at him saying every time he has a good night, Silver is there to ruin it. Silver laughed and Lee slapped him. Silver said with that money, he could really help the world and solve a lot of issues. After an awkward pause he yelled “SIKE!” and they all laughed uproariously. Silver said he got a ton of beer!

Lee then said his house has no lawn at all, but he took his money to Home Depot and bough six riding lawnmowers. He asked if they knew why and he said “because f— Hangman.” They all started chanting “F— Hangman” together. Lee stopped them and said he had one more thing then they could leave. He looked to Angels who was still enjoying his chicken. Angels quickly closed it. Lee yelled “F— Hangman” one last time and they celebrated as he walked out.

– Matt and Nick Jackson were sitting at a kitchen table hand signing a large stack of cards. Matt said they are inserts that are going to be put in their book. They plugged the website to purchase their book and said that you will get their signed insert if you preorder the book. They said they worked on this book for two years and Matt said they wrote the whole thing on their iPhone and it’s the hardest thing he’s ever done in his life.

– Peter Avalon was leaning against a trailer soaking up the agony of defeat with Leva Bates standing next to him. Brandon Cutler walked up and said he saw what Avalon did with the book and he’s so proud of him for not cheating. He said it will mean something when they win. Avalon didn’t agree and said they still lost. Avalon said he can’t do this anymore because they keep losing. He asked Cutler why he wants to be a “goody two shoes” because all it’s gotten him is loss after loss after loss. Avalon said he’s sick of this and he’s worked for over ten years to get to where he is today. Avalon gathered himself and told Cutler he wants to win and he wants to win by any means necessary. He doesn’t care if it’s Leva helping him, Cutler helping him, or him cheating himself. Avalon told Cutler that he can do it his way and Avalon will do it his way. When they’re out there together, they’ll stay out of each other’s way. Avalon stormed off. Cutler turned to Bates and said he thought they were finally starting to work together and walked off defeated. Bates stayed there looking upset by the whole situation.

– Matt Hardy had a chair in his hands and was pacing back and forth. Matt and Nick Jackson walked up and reacted as if they’d been looking for him. They asked if he was okay and Hardy seemed to snap out of whatever trance he was in and lowered the chair as Matt Jackson asked if he was okay. Hardy said he’s waiting for Sammy to leave the building. Hardy said he was going to end Sammy tonight, but it’s not over until he uses the chair in his hands to split Guevara’s head open like he did to him. Matt and Nick tried clarifying if he meant he was going to throw the chair at Guevara. Hardy said yes, it’s a receipt. Nick said instead of the receipt, could they just fire him? Hardy said he’s thought about it all week and he wants to kick his ass first. He called Sammy “a little mark ass bitch who doesn’t deserve to belong in our industry because they’re pros and Sammy is not.” Hardy proposed splitting Guevara open with the chair then yeah “future endeavor him.” Matt yelled for them to “DELETE!” his contract because “he doesn’t have Mattitude.” Matt and Nick Jackson looked at each other awkwardly. Hardy then paused and stared ahead blankly for a moment as Nick asked if he was okay. Hardy turned to Matt Jackson and said after he ends Guevara, please get rid of him and he walked off. Nick asked if he thinks Hardy is okay and Matt emphatically said no. Nick asked if they should fire Guevara and Matt just said “yeah.”

– Christopher Daniels and Trent were wrestling in the ring. Daniels had Trent in a headlock, but Trent threw Daniels to the ropes and back body pressed him over his head. Trent yelled for Daniels to get up, but Daniels laid on the mat and yelled for help while holding his back. The video faded out to show Christopher Daniels sitting on a staircase in a suit. He said that was the moment he knew he needed “Bump Alert.” He held up a tiny device and said Bump Alert is a device you can carry with you for your protection. He said pushing the button can alert your doctor, tag team partner, or even your promoter “if you want to discuss creative.” Daniels said “don’t let an injury turn your comeback into the finish and get Bump Alert today.” A graphic was shown with a fake number to call and order. Daniels voiced over the graphic repeating the phone number, he also yelled loudly for those who may be hard of hearing.

– Alex Abrahantes welcomed people to Speaking Spanglish this week, which was taking place over a Zoom call. Abrahantes said this week they’re introducing everyone to a technology “that allows Hispanics to communicate in these ever-challenging times: El Soom.” Ortiz popped up, but Santana did not. Abrahantes asked him where Santana was. Ortiz said Santana is an iPhone guy and only uses FaceTime. Ortiz said he got someone else and brought on Sammy Guevara. Sammy said he loves El Soom and after chatting for a minute, he brought Jake Hager in. Abrahantes said someone else was joining and he brought in Willie Urbina (who does the Spanish commentary for AEW). Abrahantes asked Ortiz who else he invited and Ortiz said he just sent it to the email list. They all looked concerned not knowing what list he was talking about. Marko Stunt joined and was confused that there were no girls. He said he clicked the link in the email that said there would be girls. Abrahantes told him this is El Soom and Marko said yeah he was looking for “El Soom XXX.” They told him that’s not what this is. Ortiz said he had some news about the Dark Order. They all seemed interested. Ortiz said he heard that Dark Order only take showers on Mondays. John Silver and Alex Reynolds joined the call, but their volume was so low it was hard to make out what they were saying. Reynolds held up some Kool-Aid as if they were there to recruit. Marko put his phone on the ground and started to take his pants off as if he was going to the bathroom. They all yelled for him to shut his camera off and the video cut.

– Kenny Omega and Hangman Page were walking down a hallway talking to each other. They walked by a woman and they both stopped and panicked. They stared down at the floor and hoped the woman didn’t turn around behind them, but she did. It was Madusa and she said hi to them both, but they both kept looking at the floor scared to make eye contact with her. She shook Page’s hand and said she’s his biggest fan. She said she has a bottle of Jack Daniels and Page instantly popped up and looked directly at her. Audio played as if he’d been turned to stone and he stood there stiff as Madusa finally wrangled her hand free. Kenny tried to check on Page, but he knocked him over and Page was shown in the same position on the floor. Kenny started crying and called Madusa a monster as she grabbed Page’s tag team championship belt. She looked at the trash can, but handed it to Omega and walked off.

– Brandon Cutler walked down a hallway excitedly saying he got all of his BTE bits filmed and now he has the rest of the night off. He looked down and there was a piece of paper under a box with a stick under it, like a simplistic trap. The paper read “dumb DND sheet thing” and Cutler took it with him because it said DND on it. As he stood up Best Friends and Orange Cassidy were peeking their head around a corner, Cassidy was casually laying on the floor. Cutler walked away and they were disappointed it didn’t work.

– Dark Order were standing together and John Silver was talking with a weird accent. Stu Grayson got mad and asked why he’s talking with a weird German accent. Silver asked Grayson why he’s talking with a weird French accent and Grayson yelled that he’s French. Lee walked up and said he’s going to call his friend Claudia to find out what Silver was saying in German, but it’s time to go. He thanked them all for coming and they all left. Silver yelled to Lee “you’re the man!” as he left and Lee called him back in. Lee told him to come get a hug and Silver was frozen in shock. He seemed very excited as ran at Lee, but as he did Lee threw him onto the table he was standing next to. Lee grabbed the TNT Championship, called Silver an idiot, and walked off.

– Dr. Sampson was talking with someone off screen. He said his vitals were normal and everything he’s done is normal. The camera panned over to Colt Cabana who was freaking out because “his head was dipped in gold.” Cabana had a bunch of gold foil wrapped around his head. Cabana said he’s a freak of nature as Dr. Sampson said he can live a relatively normal life like this. Cabana pleaded for him to save him like he saved Jerry Lawler. Cabana demanded that he fix it. Dr. Sampson said he thinks he has an idea and Cabana said try it. Sampson picked up a massage gun and held it up to Cabana. The camera zoomed in on Dr. Sampson and it sounded like a jackhammer was going off as Cabana yelled in pain.

FINAL THOUGHTS:

– I am all in on BTE Dark Order. That opening segment was so simple and I laughed for a solid two minutes especially when they brought in bags of Chili’s to eat. The other segments were really funny as well.

Obviously this type of comedy act probably wouldn’t work on Dynamite, but they may be the best and funniest thing on BTE right now. It’s hard for me to separate this comedy brilliance from the big, scary Brodie Lee on Dynamite though. That’s still an issue, but they clearly don’t seem concerned with it as they continue plugging BTE on Dynamite and there’s no sign of any changes for Dark Order’s portrayal on either show. I mean Brodie Lee squashed Cody and Dark order just destroyed the Rhodes family. These skits were (in story line) filmed after that and they’re strictly comedy. The dichotomy is really confusing.

