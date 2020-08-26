8/25 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Edwards vs. Rob Van Dam for Impact World Title, Purrazzo vs. Grave for Impact Knockouts Title, EC3, Wrestle House, Sami

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

AUGUST 25, 2020 (RECORDED)

THE IMPACT ZONE

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Video package previewed Emergence: Night Two with clips and sound bites from Eddie Edwards, Deonna Purrazzo, and Jordynne Grace.

-Josh Matthews and Madison Rayne welcomed the audience to Emergence: Night Two as Eddie Edwards made his ring entrance.

(1) EDDIE EDWARDS (c) vs. ROB VAN DAM (w/Katie Forbes) – Impact Wrestling World Title match

RVD was the opponent for the open challenge this week. After an initial exchange of offense, Eddie got a belly-to-belly suplex on RVD. Eddie slid outside the ring into a boot by RVD and was thrown into the rails. He was taunted by Katie before being thrown back in the ring. On his way back in the ring, RVD kissed Katie, which allowed Eddie time to dive on RVD. Eddie got into it with Katie outside the ring. RVD used that distraction to throw Eddie into the post. RVD suplexed Eddie into the railing then rolled back in the ring to break the count. He legdropped Eddie on the railing. Back in the ring, they exchanged offense. Katie interfered to turn the tide in RVD’s favor. Eddie made a comeback and got RVD in a blue thunder bomb. RVD put Eddie in a bodyscissors for a two count. Eddie got a tiger drive on RVD for a two count. After brawling on the top rope, RVD took over with an offensive flurry, then missed a five-star frog splash. Eddie connected with the Boston Knee Party and got the three count.

WINNER: Eddie Edwards in 7:30.

-After the match, Eric Young charged the ring and attacked Eddie from behind with kicks. He said “Next week—by design!” He stood over Eddie and said “I told you, defending the world title goes through me. I’ll see you next week” before he headed to the back.

(D.L.’s Analysis: Solid match. The open challenge continues to deliver compelling match-ups and hasn’t been a letdown on any week. Eddie Edwards is further established as a strong champion. I was surprised that RVD got beaten cleanly and relatively quickly, but he’s embroiled in another storyline, so it doesn’t really hurt him).

-On camera, Josh and Madison discussed the Eric Young attack and previewed the rest of the show.

-Wrestle House introduction. The Deaners were happy because Taya Valkyrie finally organized a group activity that they could get behind: a toga party. Jake Deaner threw powder into Cody Deaner’s face and yelled “Fuji” (Jake revealed that Johnny Swinger advised him to do that). Swinger and Crazzy Steve were in their room. Swinger chastised Steve about his toga attire and told Steve that they would “Fuji” every “miz-zark” in the house and get all the women. [c]

-The toga party continued in the living room, where people were dancing and drinking. Tommy Dreamer chatted with Alisha Edwards. Taya was drunk and stumbling around. She talked with Kylie Rae and mockingly called Kylie “Miss Number One Contender”. Taya threw up and called for Johnny Bravo to hold her hair. The Deaners questioned Acey Romero about the missing beer from last week. Acey reminded them about their truce. Swinger tried to throw powder in Lawrence D’s eyes, but he ducked and it landed in Steve’s eyes. Everyone chanted “Match Time”. Tommy Dreamer set up a blindfold match where the loser would have to dress like the winner next week.

(2) CRAZZY STEVE vs. JOHNNY SWINGER

Jake Deaner was the referee. Both wrestlers were blindfolded. Steve honked a horn, but Jake took it away. Swinger asked the wrestlers surrounding the ring for directions to where Steve was, but they intentionally led him in the wrong direction. Steve rolled up Swinger for the pin.

WINNER: Crazzy Steve in 1:30.

(D.L.’s Analysis: Again, Wrestle House is not for everyone, but the wrestlers perform their roles very well. Taya, the Deaners, and Dreamer were really funny this week).

-Back at the arena, Eddie Edwards was backstage looking for Eric Young. [c]

-Rhino interview. He was upset that Reno Scum stole his money. He urged people to tweet #heath4impact so that Heath would be his partner next week. He vowed revenge on Reno Scum next week even if Heath isn’t there.

-Eddie Edwards headed to the ring and asked for a microphone. He called out Eric Young and said Eric has his attention now and granted him a title shot right then. Eric strolled to the stage with a sinister smile. He called Eddie pathetic. Eric said he was playing chess and Eddie was playing checkers. He accepted the title shot, but wanted it next week, just as he planned. Eddie said that was okay but the ass whipping starts tonight and he charged the stage. They brawled until they were broken up by refs and security. Scott D’Amore was shoved down. The two were finally separated and Eric yelled that he had Eddie right where he wanted him.

-Gia Miller interviewed Rohit Raju. He was holding his newly won X Division title. He said all of the lying and scheming was worth it. He crossed Chris Bey off his list and said he would give everyone else the opportunities he was denied. He said that he was called a loser but now they can call him X Division champion. Good promo.

-Locker Room Talk with Madison Rayne interview segment. She said that Johnny Swinger still isn’t there as co-host and part of her hopes he never comes back. Dez and Wentz of the Rascalz were today’s co-hosts and they sat on the sofa beside her. Madison asked if they liked trees and plants. She wouldn’t let them light up, so they called her a “Karen”. Madison said she wasn’t a “Karen”. She introduced this week’s guests: Ace Austin and Madman Fulton. Fulton squeezed between Dez and Wentz on the sofa. The Rascalz laughed when Madison pointed out that Ace and Fulton had lost to the Good Brothers. Fulton took offense to them laughing and roughed them up. Ace and Fulton walked off. Dez and Wentz invited Madison to the tree house, but she said absolutely not.

-ICU segment with Sami Callihan. He said if it wasn’t for RVD, he would have beaten Eddie Edwards for the World Title. He said he is in the heads of RVD and Katie Forbes and they won’t know when he is coming for them. He decided to be generous and told them he would be there next week to kick RVD’s ass. [c]

-EC3 video package. EC3 was somber and looked down as he talked and called his TNA World Title victory over Kurt Angle on July 15, 2015 as the greatest day of his life and the last moment he was happy. Clips of the title win were shown in black and white. The camera revealed that he was looking down at the TNA Title belt. He said all he wanted was respect, pride, and love, but all he got in return was pain, regret, and hate. He said that as long as the TNA belt was around, he cannot be free. He claimed that Moose hides behind things and is a false idol. EC3 has to destroy the TNA Title because it is the only way he can be free. He invited Moose to come see the destruction of the title.

(D.L.’s Analysis: Compelling segment. EC3 is being built up as a big deal since his return).

(3) BRIAN MYERS vs. WILLIE MACK

They exchanged holds as Josh plugged the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast that Myers hosts with Matt Cardona. Josh suggested that he and Madison should do a podcast and she said no. Myers went on offense with punches and kicks. Willie did a huracanrana and dropkick to Myers. Myers pushed Willie and said “do you know who I am?” They pushed back and forth until Myers took Willie down and they exchanged punches. Myers aggressively attacked Willie with vicious punches and kicks. Myers applied a headlock. Myers cut off a comeback by sliding out of the ring and tripping Willie in an innovative spot. Willie came back but Myers cut him off again and applied a chinlock. Willie hit a sky high and both wrestlers were down. Willie got up first and began a series of offensive moves, including a legdrop for a two count and a standing moonsault for another two count. They exchanged offense and battled on the top rope. Myers dropped a flying elbow for a close two count. They went back and forth and Myers rolled up Willie, pulled the tights, and got the victory, his first in Impact since his return.

WINNER: Brian Myers in 10:00.

(D.L.’s Analysis: Good match that let both wrestlers show the audience what they can do. Myers is such a stark contrast from his WWE stint and it’s cool to see. He seems to be positioned for bigger things on the Impact landscape. Hopefully, something compelling is on the horizon for Willie Mack as well).

-Next was a #heath4impact segment. Heath wanted to get #heath4impact trending to show support for him joining Rhino in a tag team match against Reno Scum next week. Fireworks and people celebrating were shown in the background. [c]

-Back to Wrestle House. The toga party continued. The Deaners compared Lawrence D/Larry D to Stefan Urquelle/Steve Urkel from the TV show Family Matters. Rosemary appeared out of nowhere and asked Lawrence D if he was ready to go. Alisha pulled Rosemary aside and said Rosemary was just trying to make Johnny Bravo jealous. Taya was still drunk and said that Rosemary thought she was too good for the toga party; then she passed out. Lawrence D and Rosemary met in the dining room. She choked on the scent. Bravo interrupted and told Lawrence D to get his hands off her, then he slapped Lawrence, who transferred back into Larry D and took off his coat. Tommy Dreamer appeared and screamed “Match Time!”

(4) LARRY D. vs. JOHNNY BRAVO

Acey Romero was the referee. Bravo punched Larry but it didn’t phase him. Larry knocked Bravo down. Bravo staggered up and Larry D knocked him out with a punch and pinned him.

WINNER: Larry D in 1:00.

Bravo stumbled outside the ring and told Rosemary that he should have been honest with Taya from the start and admitted he had feelings for Rosemary. He told Taya that he had feelings for Rosemary. The wrestlers around the ring gasped. Bravo said he thinks Rosemary has feelings for him too. A drunk Taya said this was all Rosemary’s fault. It was her fault that Wrestle House even existed. Taya said that Rosemary did all of this to spite Taya because she was jealous. Taya challenged Rosemary to a match next week where the winner takes “all”, including Bravo.

(D.L.’s Analysis: Could we be headed to the season finale of Wrestle House? Things seem to be coming to a head).

-Josh and Madison were back on camera. They previewed next week’s show, which includes:

Taya Valkyrie vs. Rosemary (Wrestle House Match)

Dez and Wentz vs. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton

Rob Van Dam (w/Katie Forbes) vs. Sami Callihan

Eddie Edwards vs. Eric Young for the Impact World Title

-Josh hyped the first ever Knockout’s iron man match as Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo made their ring entrances. Josh said it had a big fight feel. [c]

(5) DEONNA PURRAZZO (c) vs. JORDYNNE GRACE = Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title match

Dave Penzer made the in-ring announcements. Grace and Purrazzo locked up to start the match with Grace getting the initial advantage. She worked on Purrazzo’s arm. Purrazzo took over with a headlock and took Grace down. Grace maneuvered out of it and had Purrazzo down. After exchanging offense, Grace got a single leg Boston Crab on Purrazzo, but Purrazzo reached the ropes. [c]

Grace was on offense and whipped Purrazzo into the corners. Purrazzo slid to the outside and pump kicked Grace to turn the tide. Back in the ring, Purrazzo took over and worked on the arm for several minutes. Grace kicked out of two pin attempts and Purrazzo threw her out of the ring. [c]

Back from the break, Purrazzo continued to work on the arm. They showed a replay of during the break where Purrazzo stepped on Grace’s hand on the ring steps. Purrazzo continued working on the arm. Grace kicked out of a pin attempt and Purrazzo went back to working on the arm. Grace got to her feet and battled back on Purrazzo in the corner. Grace suplexed Purrazzo off the top rope. Both wrestlers were down. Grace took over with punches, elbows, and sentons. Purrazzo kicked out of a pin attempt. Grace had Purrazzo trapped in a sleeper on the mat. The referee raised and dropped Purrazzo’s arm three times to give Grace the first fall.

After Purrazzo got to her feet, Grace charged her and they exchanged offense. Purrazzo had Grace in a submission, but Grace made the ropes to break the hold. Purrazzo aggressively kicked Grace. Grace battled back with punches and slaps. Grace charged Purrazzo in the corner but accidentally ran into the referee, who crumpled to the mat. Grace hit a Grace Driver on Purrazzo but the referee was still down and unable to count the pin. While Grace tried to revive the referee, Purrazzo went outside the ring and grabbed the Knockouts title belt. She hit Grace with it, threw the belt back outside, and covered Grace. The referee recovered in time to count the pin, bringing the falls to one each.

Purrazzo put Grace in a Fujiwara armbar and turned it into a pin attempt, but Grace kicked out at two. They battled back and forth until Purrazzo kicked Grace with a pump kick and a German suplex for a two count. Purrazzo floated over for an armbar, hit a series of elbows, and went back to the armbar. Grace tapped with about four seconds left, then the clock ran out.

WINNER: Deonna Purrazzo in 30:00.

-Purrazzo celebrated while Grace writhed on the mat holding her arm.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Excellent main event with a dramatic ending. The match established that Purrazzo will be tough to defeat and will resort to cheating to keep the title. Grace lost but didn’t come out of the match diminished. The match never dragged and kept me engaged the entire time, which is tough to do in a match of that length.

Another good outing for Impact, highlighted by a strong main event. The Eddie Edwards open challenge continues to deliver and Brian Myers vs. Willie Mack was good as well. This show set the table for what looks to be a good show next week, including perhaps a payoff of the Bravo/Rosemary/Taya storyline on Wrestle House.

