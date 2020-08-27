VIP AUDIO 8/26 – WKH – NXT on USA Review: Full show rundown and analysis including major news with Kross relinquishing the NXT Title, major match set up next week, two more title matches, Ciampa’s return (23 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of AEW Dynamite including Karrion Kross relinquishing the NXT Title due to injury and William Regal announcing a four-way Iron Man match next week for the title. Also, an NXT Tag Team Title match, an NXT Cruiserweight Title match, Tomasso Ciampa’s return, and more.

