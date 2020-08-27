VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1683 (August 26, 2020): Keller’s Summerslam and Takeover reports, Parks on future challengers for WWE top men’s titles, Keller’s reports on Raw, SD, Dynamite, NXT

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch Newsletter #1683

Cover-dated August 26, 2020

LINK: 1683 PWTorch Newsletter PDF

–LIST OF ALL LATEST NEWSLETTERS

–CLICK FOR ALL 2019 NEWSLETTERS

–CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTORY OF ALL PAST NEWSLETTERS BY YEAR

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s VIP & Newsletter Exclusive report on NXT TV and NXT Takeover… Keller’s reports on Summerslam, Smackdown, Raw, Dynamite… Keller’s Page 2 News with several top stories of the week including Triple H’s response to scrutiny of Velveteen Dream’s return… Greg Parks examines the top challengers lined up for the WWE men’s singles titles… More…

PWTORCH NEWSLETTERS – in both PDF and ALL-TEXT formats are for VIP subscribers only.

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO (app users hard-press the link to activate)