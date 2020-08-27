News Ticker

VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1683 (August 26, 2020): Keller’s Summerslam and Takeover reports, Parks on future challengers for WWE top men’s titles, Keller’s reports on Raw, SD, Dynamite, NXT

August 27, 2020

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch Newsletter #1683

Cover-dated August 26, 2020

LINK: 1683 PWTorch Newsletter PDF

LIST OF ALL LATEST NEWSLETTERS

CLICK FOR ALL 2019 NEWSLETTERS

CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTORY OF ALL PAST NEWSLETTERS BY YEAR

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s VIP & Newsletter Exclusive report on NXT TV and NXT Takeover… Keller’s reports on Summerslam, Smackdown, Raw, Dynamite… Keller’s Page 2 News with several top stories of the week including Triple H’s response to scrutiny of Velveteen Dream’s return… Greg Parks examines the top challengers lined up for the WWE men’s singles titles… More…

PWTORCH NEWSLETTERS – in both PDF and ALL-TEXT formats are for VIP subscribers only.

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO  (app users hard-press the link to activate)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2020