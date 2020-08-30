FREE PODCAST 8/30 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America w/Greg Parks: WWE Payback post-show, including heel Roman Reigns, Keith Lee’s big win, positive reaction to the show, more (105 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks breaks down the WWE Payback PPV with callers and emailers. Topics include how Roman Reigns has come across as a heel, Keith Lee over Randy Orton, a Dominik heel turn, and more. Included is a preview of next Saturday’s AEW All Out show.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO