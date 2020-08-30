FREE PODCAST 8/30 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Flagship Flashback (AD-FREE): (8-25-15) Keller & Powell talk post-Summerslam episode including Sting’s return, Heyman’s promo, new Wyatt recruit (134 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from five years ago (8-25-15), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss with live callers big happenings on post-Summerslam Raw including Sting’s return, Paul Heyman’s promo, the Dudleys return, new Wyatt recruit, plus a wide range of other topics via email questions. Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they talk about the Tough Enough finale, Raw ratings, Divas crying and hugging after matches, the patronizing tone of the Divas Revolution, who could join Bray & Roman vs. Wyatt Trio, Sting’s future, Taker’s future, and more including email topics.

