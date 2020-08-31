8/31 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW: Alt perspective report including pivot to Clash of Champions title matches, IIconics vs. Riott Squad with big stips, MVP Lounge with Lashley

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

BARBATI’S WWE RAW REPORT

AUGUST 31, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA. AT AMWAYCENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Announcers: Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, Samoa Joe

[HOUR ONE]

-The show started with an “In Memoriom” graphic for “Bullet” Bob Armstrong followed by the Then, Now, Forever and Raw opening.

-Tom Phillips welcomed us to the Thunderdome followed by Randy Orton’s entrance. The announcers then threw us to a recap of last week’s attack by Orton on Drew McIntyre and Keith Lee’s subsequent debut.

Phillips then said that tonight there will be three individuals matches leading to a triple threat match to determine the #1 contender for the WWE championship. The matches will be Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins, Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens, and Dolph ZIggler vs. Keith Lee.

Orton was in the ring with a microphone. He said the only thing Drew McIntyre deserves is to be in pain and sipping from a straw. He said you can ask Edge, Christian, Ric Flair, Big Show, Shawn Michaels and Drew McIntyre. Orton said he should not have to face anyone to have to earn a title match, but he will be Owens and win the triple threat to eventually beat McIntyre for the WWE Title if McIntyre can event make it to Clash of Champions. Orton said he heard McIntyre got together with other people that have in common being kicked in the skull by Orton. A graphic was then show on the aforementioned individuals all in hospital beds.

Keith Lee interrupted and slowly walked to the ring. Lee told Orton that he’s done well for himself and has been doing his best to forget about Payback and the fact that Lee beat him. Lee said that while Orton thinks the title match should be handed to him, Lee’s victory means that he should be the one that gets the shot at the WWE Championship. Lee said that McIntyre is his friend and he believes that at some point he will make good on his word. Dolph Ziggler then attacked Lee from behind. [c]

(1) DOLPH ZIGGLER vs. KEITH LEE

Match joined immediately after the commercial break. Lee began by overpowering Ziggler and lifting him over his head. Ziggler tried reversing but Lee slingshotted Ziggler hard into the turnbuckle and to the outside. Ziggler came back in the ring and gave Lee a neck breaker and off his feet. Ziggler put Lee is a cross face type maneuver into a chinlock. Ziggler splashed Lee into the corner but Lee returned into a shoulder tackle knocking Ziggler outside of the ring. [c]

We return with Lee and ZIggler in the corner exchanging shots. Lee regained control but Ziggler was able to reverse a carry and hit a Famouser. Ziggler put Lee in a sleeper but Lee reversed by slinging Ziggler off and knocked ZIggler to the ground with strikes. Lee threw Ziggler up in the air and then hit a rotating power slam on Ziggler. Ziggler reversed out of a charge by Lee and hit a Zig Zag for a two-count. Lee reversed a super kick attempt with a Spirit Bomb for the win.

WINNER: Lee via pinfall.

-The announcers recapped Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax’s Women’s Tag Team Championship win last night.

-Sarah Schrieber was backstage interviewing the Baszler and Jax. They debated how they were able to win the titles and who was responsible for the win. Asuka interrupted them and pushed Baszler out the way before yelling in Jax’s face. [c]

(Barbati’s Analysis: Lee feels so fresh compared to the stale acts that have been presented on Raw and Smackdown for months. Ziggler provided an excellent bumping foil for Lee, but ultimately this was all about presented Lee as a next big thing. Baszler and Jax also have huge shoes to fill in the screen time vacated by Sasha Banks and Bayley. They had become such a tremendous act worth looking forward to.)

-Backstage the security guards are given a pep talk about protecting from Retribution and were told that if they don’t they will be replaced.

-Charly Caruso introduced the Raw Women’s Champion Asuka. Charly asked Asuka who she feels is most deserving of a shot at the championship. Asuka said she has faced many great women, but it doesn’t matter who is ready for Asuka because Asuka is ready for anything. Mickie James then entered and said that as a six time Women’s champion she recognizes that Asuka is one of the greatest women’s champions of all time. She said Asuka should be one of the first to know she is coming for the championship. Lana and Natalya then entered. They called Mickie selfish and delusional and told James that she has failed to evolve. Asuka then said she is ready for all three. Lana and Natalya jumped Asuka and Mickie James, but Asuka and James sent Lana and Natalya out of the ring. [c]

-A promo for Conner’s Cure featuring Lance “The Tumornator” and other children impacted by pediatric cancer narrated the video.

-A recap of last week’s Hurt Business visit to Raw Underground was shown.

-Backstage Viking Raiders and Cedric Alexander were approached by Demi from “The Bachelor”. She gave Ivar a kiss on the cheek while Angel Garza looked on with a rose.

(2) LANA vs. MICKIE JAMES

Asuka joined commentary. Lana suplexed James and maintained control with a chinlock. James fought back but Lana stopped the momentum and slapped James in the face. James returned with a slap and Lou Thesz Press and clothesline’s. After some antics by Lana, James hit the Mick Kick for the pin.

WINNER: Mickie James via pinfall.

James looked on and pointed at Asuka.

-A recap of Alestar Black on the Kevin Owens Show was shown.

-Backstage Charly Caruso was interrupted by Randy Orton leaving Aleister Black’s dressing room. [c]

(Barbati’s Analysis: The impact of not having Bayley and Banks in the Raw Women’s Championship storyline is already being felt. Respectfully, James, Lana and Natalya feel like the B or C team coming in after an especially entertaining stretch of time that featured Asuka, Banks and Bayley, and this doesn’t feel like the start of something great.)

-The Riott Squad vs. the IIconics was announced for later in the show. The winning team will receive a women’s tag title shot and the losers will be disbanded.

-The IIconics were backstage talking about their formation and said they would not let some snot nosed hooligans destroy what they have built and their tag championship win will be iconic.

-Randy Orton entered the Thunderdome. Owens followed but was attacked by Aleister Black. Black gave Owens Black Mass and then tossed Owens in the ring. Owens struggled to his feet. The ref tried convincing Owens he could not compete but Orton attacked and hit an RKO.

(3) RANDY ORTON vs. KEVIN OWENS – Triple Threat Qualifier

The ref tried convincing Owens he could not compete but Orton attacked and hit an RKO for the win.

WINNER: Randy Orton via pinfall.

-Backstage Charly Caruso interviewed the Mysterio Family. Rey said he could not ask for more and that his loss is his son’s gain. If there is anyone on Earth Rey would like to see take his place, it’s Dominick. Dominick said he has a 619 with the name Monday Night Messiah written all over it. [c]

(Barbati’s Analysis: Eye for an Eye aside, the Mysterio/Messiah feud is one of my absolute favorites of the year. Dominick has really stepped into his role beautifully and smoothed out any cringe moments early in his runs.)