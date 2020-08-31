8/24 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on fallout from Payback including Orton responding to Lee loss, Ziggler vs. Lee, KO vs. Orton, Dominik vs. Seth, MVP Lounge with Lashley

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

AUGUST 31, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA. AT AMWAY CENTER (“THUNDERDOME”)

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Announcers: Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, Samoa Joe

Tonight after WWE Raw, join guest host Zack Heydorn live with guest cohost Brandon LeClair of PWTorch.com to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER RAW

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW AN HOUR OR SO AFTER RAW

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with a graphic acknowledging the death of “Bullet” Bob Armstrong.

-After the WWE brand stamp, the Raw full opening theme played. Then pyro blasted in the Thunderdome as the LED boards lit up with fans as cheers filled the venue. Phillips called the Thunderdome “immersive” and “vaunted.”

-Orton made his ring entrance. Phillips said Orton has to be in a foul mood after what happened to him at Summerslam and Payback. They went to the announcers on camera who commented on Orton’s two weeks including giving Drew McIntyre a hairline jaw fracture. Phillips said McIntyre is not there this week, but they anticipate he’ll be cleared in time for Clash of Champions. Phillips said there will be three singles matches, with the winners facing off in a Triple Threat match, and then the winner of that faces Drew at the Clash. The three matches are Lee vs. Dolph Ziggler, Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth, and Kevin Owens vs. Orton. Dominik is replacing the injured Rey Mysterio, who was originally scheduled to face Seth.

Orton said last week, Drew offered him a title rematch, but because it came out of pity, he considered himself disrespected and thus gave him three kicks to the skull. He said Drew thinks he deserves the WWE Champion, but as far as he’s concerned, all he deserves is the fractured jaw that he gave him. He said all Drew deserves is to be in pain and drink his meals through a straw. He listed his recent victims – Edge, Christian, The Big Show, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, and now McIntyre himself. He said Drew thinks he’s entitled and was handed everything. He had to be bleeped for what he said next. He said shouldn’t have to beat KO and another match to get a title shot he already deserves, but he said he would jump through the hoops. He said he’s not sure Drew can make it to the Clash because he might be healthy enough. He said he has it on good authority that Drew got together with some old buddies to reminisce about an experience they all share. The big screen then showed an image of the wrestlers he’s kicked in hospital beds looking miserable. He laughed.

Keith Lee marched out to the ring. Orton stared him down as he entered the ring. Lee said Mr. Orton has done well for himself and is amused if not proud of himself. He said he is fixated on the havoc he’s caused in recent months and the damage he did last week on Raw, doing his best to forget about what happened last night at Payback “when I beat you.” Lee said it’s factual that he gave him no choice last night to bask in his glory. He said he now wants a title opportunity handed to him. He said things are a little bit different now because maybe a victory like his last night over a Legend Killer like him means maybe he should get the opportunity at the WWE Title. He said he’s known Drew a long time and considers him a friend. He said he is sure he will make good on his word and at some point pay him back. Ziggler attacked Lee from behind. Lee shoved him aside and eyed Orton. Ziggler recovered and gave him a DDT. [c]

(1) KEITH LEE vs. DOLPH ZIGGLER – Qualifier for Triple Threat for a WWE Title shot

Lee catapulted Ziggler into the top turnbuckle a minute into the match. Ziggler rolled to the floor. Ziggler came back and settled into a chinlock. He staggered Lee with a dropkick and then landed a Stinger splash in the corner. Lee came back with a Pounce. They cut to a break. [c]

Lee chopped Ziggler hard in the after the break, then tossed him across the ring. He landed a corner splash, then put Ziggler on his shoulders. Ziggler raked his eyes to escape and then landed a quick Fameasser for a two count. Ziggler delivered a neckbreaker and elbowdrop for a two count next. He applied a sleeper next. The screen hyped IIconics vs. Riott Squad, with winning team earning a title shot and losing team cannot team anymore. Lee powered out of it and the punched Ziggler in the face. Ziggler staggered and Lee lifted and dropped Ziggler. Lee pushed Ziggler (too softly) into the ropes and then landed a turning powerslam. Ziggler caught a charging Lee with an elbow and then landed a Zig Zag for a near fall. Lee caught Ziggler flying at him and landed a Spirit Bomb for the win.

WINNER: Lee in 10:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Ziggler is a good type of opponent for Lee, although this came across as if these two hadn’t worked together before. Some timing issues on a few moves, and Lee seems a little nervous or overwhelmed at times. I’m still waiting for some biographical framing of Lee for Raw viewers.)

-The announcers talked about Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax winning the Women’s Tag Team Titles at Payback.

-Sarah Schreiber interviewed Jax and Baszler backstage. She asked how they were able to put their differences aside. Jax said it was easy because she told Baszler to follow her lead, and they succeeded. Baszler objected and said she told Baszler to stay out of her way, and then she did and she won the match for them. Jax said it’s easy for Baszler to put someone to sleep after she tossed them around all match. Jax said she’s champion and Baszler is just holding the other belt for her. Asuka danced in. Schreiber asked if she found out who her next challenger will be. Asuka said no. Baszler and Jax objected to her taking their interview time. Asuka shoved Baszler and yelled at Asuka. [c]

-Adam Pearce told security he appreciates them being there. He said it’s time to get serious because they are going to make sure Retribution doesn’t ruin another Raw main event. He said if they don’t deliver on that, they will fire some people who can. “Let’s get to work!” he said.

-Charly Caruso introduced Asuka from mid-ring. Asuka made her ring entrance. Asuka said she’s defeated many great women. She listed many opponents and began laughing. Caruso wasn’t quite sure what to do with her laughter when Asuka looked over at her. Asuka said she is ready for anything. Mickie James danced out to her music. She said as a six-times champion in WWE, she recognizes greatness when she sees it. She said she is probably one of the greatest women’s champions of all-time. She said out of respect, she should be the first to know she’s coming for her title. Natalya’s music interrupted. Natalya and Lana marched to the ring. Natalya told Mickie she’s had six chances, so she’s being selfish. Lana said she’s delusional. She said it’s not about age, since J-Lo is 50 and she’s fabulous. She said she has failed to evolve and pointed at her outfit and said it hasn’t changed since 1997.