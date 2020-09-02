9/2 AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT: Keller’s report on the final hype for All Out, Jericho vs. Joey Janela, Santana & Ortiz vs. Best Friends, Jon Moxley vs. MJF’s Lawyer

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 2, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

LIVE ON TNT

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Announcers: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur

Tonight after AEW Dynamite, join me live with guest cohost PWTorch columnist Zack Heydorn to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER AEW DYNAMITE

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW AN HOUR OR SO AFTER RAW

[HOUR ONE]

-The Dynamite opening aired followed by a wide shot of the ring and then various shots of clusters of masked fans cheering. Then Ross and Schiavone welcomed Excalibur back to the broadcast table.

(1) CHUCK TAYLOR & TRENT vs. SANTANA & ORTIZ

A brief recap aired of Santana & Ortiz defacing and battering Trent’s mom’s minivan. The Best Friends attacked S&O on the stage and all the way to ringside. They set up a superplex of Ortiz onto the ringside steps, but Santana blocked it. S&O took over. Santana gave Chuck the most awful ringside whip I’ve ever seen in a match. Weak, soft, and Chuck just jogged slowly toward the barricade and then rammed into it and sold it like he was sent into it with high velocity. Santana threw a chair at Trent. Ortiz tossed Trent onto a stack of chairs he had set up at ringside. The bell then rang five minutes into the brawl once Santana and Trent finally entered the ring. Ortiz grabbed Chuck when he bounded into the ropes. Santana dropped him over the top rope and he landed awkwardly. He then stepped on his throat and tagged in Ortiz.

Trent came back with a tornado DDT on Ortiz. Chuck was still KO’d on the stack of chairs at ringside several minutes later. Trent leaped onto Ortiz at ringside. He missed a spear at ringside and hit the ringside barricade. Chuck finally hot-tagged in eventually and rallied. He flip dove onto Santana & Ortiz at ringside. Trent had Oritz covered in the ring. He was near the ropes. Santana was late making the save from the floor and the ref had to just stop his count. That was awkward. Santana hit Trent from behind with a retractable steel baton. S&O finished him with a Street Sweeper a minute later.

WINNERS: Santana & Ortiz in 7:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: This was a mix of what a lot of people like and what a lot of people dislike about AEW. Some really bad timing and sloppy spots mixed in with a mix of athletic highspots and dives and hardcore brawling circa late-’90s.)

-MJF said backstage, with Wardlow standing behind him, that there’s only one outcome on Saturday – him becoming the AEW Champion. MJF’s assistant interrupted and said his attorney Mark locked himself in the locker room. Wardlow kicked open the door. MJF said he knows he’s afraid of the big scary monster that is Ambrose, but there’s nothing scarier of getting in the way of his goals. “Bad things happen,” he said. He told him he has a choice between getting in the ring or (yelling) getting in the [expletive] ring. He asked him to choose wisely.

-The announcers hyped Chris Jericho vs Joey Janela plus an interview with Kenny Omega, NWA Champion Thunder Rosa in action, and an eight-man tag match. [c]

(2) THE YOUNG BUCKS & JURASSIC EXPRESS (Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy) vs. PRIVATE PARTY & SCU (Daniels & Kaz)

Matt showed frustration early after he was knocked out of the ring. He poured a beer on a guy with an MJF button and a sign that said, “Hangman, drink my beer.” He tore up the sign, too.

CATCH UP… 8/27 AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT: Keller’s report on Moxley-MJF contract signing, Tag Team Gauntlet match, Sammy vs. Hardy, Jericho on commentary