9/2 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective,” report on Jon Moxley vs. MJF’s Lawyer, Santana & Ortiz vs. The Best Friend, Chris Jericho vs. Joey Janela, More

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 2, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur

-The show opened with pyro, Jim Ross introduced the show and fans. He also welcomed back excalibur to the announce desk. The talked about the Santana/Ortiz and Best Friends feud over a video package.

(1) SANTANA & ORTIZ vs. THE BEST FRIENDS

The match did not officially start, as The Best Friends attacked Santana & Ortiz as they entered the arena. Trent hit a huge move off of the stage to start, the two teams then continued to brawl outside the ring. Chuck Taylor set up several chairs on the outside as Trent and Ortiz were fighting. Santana responded by throwing a chair right in the face of Taylor. Santana then threw Taylor into his 7 chair creation, off of the stage.

The match official started as Santana and Trent entered the ring. This portion of the match was essentially a handicap match, as Taylor was still out. Santana and Ortiz worked a traditional heel style, with several tags mixed in between their offense. Trent was able to get a reversal a few minutes later and he was able to make a small comeback, but realized that he was on his own as he went for the tag.

Trent was countered and speared the barrier. A few moments after Chuck Taylor was able to get on the apron and get the hot tag. Taylor got the advantage and took out Santana & Ortiz with a top rope jump to get the advantage. Taylor hit a Falcon Arrow and got a near fall, then a Sunset Flip into a second near fall. Taylor then tagged in Trent, who was able to continue his teams offense. Trent was then hit off the apron onto the ring steps.

Ortiz got a legit three count of Trent, but the ref did not count it as it appeared the spot was missed. Taylor was thrown over the barricade and Trent was hit with a baton and was pinned.

Winner: Santan & Ortiz in 7:00

(Sage’s analysis: A really good open, with ok selling early, that fell off in quality in the end. But the match was more brutal than I thought it would be. These two teams have a lot of chemistry with each other.)

-MJF had a video promo. MJF claimed he would leave All Out….he is interrupted that Mark has locked himself in his room. Wardlow then kicked in the door and pulled out MJF’s Lawyer. MJF told Mark that MJF has done everything to be a world champion. He knows he is scared, but the worst place he could be is if gets in MJF’s way. he has two options. 1) get in the ring or 2) get in a f****** wood chipper. [c]

(2) SCU & PRIVATE PARTY vs. THE YOUNG BUCKS & JURASSIC EXPRESS

Before the match, The Young Bucks came out to the ring with a different attitude. Kazarian opened the match against Jungle Boy. The two did athletic mat moves, and tagged in other members of their team. When Matt Jackson was in, a “fan,” ringside had a drink my beer Hangman sign. Matt Jackson poured the beer on the fan.

Nick Jackson was tagged in and worked on the other team. The Bucks then would only tag in each other, not members of Jurassic Express. Nick & Matt teamed up and were thwarted. Jungle Boy was then tagged in as both Bucks were tired. Nick Jackson tried to interfere but was stopped by SCU. In the aftermath it was Jungle Boy and Kazarian in the ring. SCU and Private Party then had an uneasy tag as it appeared that they were also uneasy with their alliance.

Even action occurred for several minutes with no advantage for either team, with the key fact that Luchasaurus has not been tagged in the match at that point.[c]

When the show returned from break Jungle Boy got the Hot Tag to Luchasaurus. He then took out SCU and tried a double choke slam on Private Party, but was countered. Luchasaurus got the advantage and ended up doing a Moonsault on SCU off the apron. Matt Jackson did a blind tag and made himself the legal man. The Bucks and Jurassic Express did tandem flip moves, but did not attempt a pin. After that excitement Isiah Cassidy got a near fall on Jungle Boy.

Jungle Boy was hit by Matt Jackson on accident and kicked out of a near fall. Luchasaurus broke up the pin and reestablished control of the match. Matt Jackson again tagged himself in. Nick and Matt then hit the BTE Express to get the win.

Winner: The Young Bucks & Jurassic Express in 14:00

(Sage’s analysis: Another multi-man tag match in AEW. But the match was good and it did a good job of selling a relatively meaningless Bucks match at All Out. This was more about the turn of The Young Bucks. This worked, but we still need to see what Hangman’s intentions were last episode to get a full picture on this story.)

-Jake Hager has his own film crew per Jim Ross. It cut to Hagar telling Orange Cassidy that Jericho wants him ringside for his match tonight. Cassidy placed his foot on Jake, and it was pushed off. Cassidy then reached into his backpack as the shot faded out.[c]

-Tully and FTR were shown backstage. Tully says they accomplished the first goal, to get a title match. Now they need to win the Gold at All Out. Cash and Dax then cut a good 80’s style promo about the prestige of the tag belts.

-Tony Schiavone was in the ring and he announced Kenny Omega to the ring after the FTR video. Tony asked about Hangman’s actions last week. Omega said that Page will have to deal with that decision for the rest of his life. But, he pivoted to the match with FTR at All Out. Page will get it together because They will remain champions. FTR with Tully come out with a cooler. Dax says that they were great champions and they have nothing against either of them, they are excited to have a great athletic competition. They hand Kenny a bottle of chocolate milk. Kenny cut to the chase and said its two vs one so let’s get it over with. Kenny then had some heel comments toward Tully being an old man.

Adam Page came out. Dax demands to tell Kenny what happened. Dax claimed that no one made him do anything. Dax says that Page is an insecure little boy, and he got in his own head. Kenny and Page then get in each other’s faces, but clear heads prevail. Page was in the ring with both belts, Kenny on the outside looking upset.

-Jericho was backstage hyping the Mimosa Mayhem Match. Jericho announce that after 14 weeks Jericho ends Orange Cassidy and all his upside. He also apologized to his “sacrifice,” Joey Janela. [c]

(3) CHRIS JERICHO vs. JOEY JANELA