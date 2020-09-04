News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/4 – Bruce Mitchell Mailbag w/Heydorn: Unions and pro wrestling, Hogan snitching to Vince McMahon about Jesse Ventura, and the possibility of wrestlers forming a union today (74 min)

September 4, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Bruce Mitchell Mailbag Podcast, hosted by PWTorch Columnist Zack Heydorn, they dive into the mailbag including these topics: unions and pro wrestling, Hulk Hogan snitching to Vince McMahon about Jesse Ventura, Sgt. Slaughter and G.I. Joe, the possibility of wrestlers forming a union today, and much more. To submit future questions, send them to askbrucemitchell@gmail.com or submit them via Twitter @zheydorntorch or @mitchellpwtorch. Enjoy!

