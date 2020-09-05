9/6 AEW ALL OUT PPV REPORT: Moxley vs. MJF, Page & Omega vs. FTR, Jericho vs. Cassidy, Shida vs. Rosa

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S AEW ALL OUT PPV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 5, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILYS PLACE

AIRED ON LIVE PPV

BUY IN (Free Pre-Show)



(A) SERPENTICO (w/Luther) vs. JOEY JANELA (w/Sonny Kiss)

Schiavone touted some of the bigger names Janela has defeated including Kip Sabian and Rey Fenix. Late in the match Luther grabbed Janela’s foot. Kiss knocked him away. Janela rallied and landed a top rope elbow for the win.

WINNER: Janela.

(B) PRIVATE PARTY (Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy) vs. DARK ORDER (John Silver & Alex Reynolds)

When Schiavone noted the orange shoes on Isiah Kassidy, Excalibur said he better not mention it to Taz. Schiavone reacted like he might not know the backstory on that joke. For the finish, Quen and Kassidy leaped off the top rope. Quen landed on Reynolds’s knees while Silver moved out of the path of Quen. Quen and Kassidy came back with Gin and Juice, a huracanrana off the top rope with a cutter out of mid-air for the three count. Schiavone noted Private Party are 8-6 in 2020. He said Brodie Lee will be upset about that.

WINNERS: Private Party in 11:00.

MAIN PPV

-Pyro blasted to introduce the show. Schiavone, Ross, and Excalibur previewed the PPV line-up.

(1) BIG SWOLVE vs. BRIT BAKER – Tooth & Nails match

Big Swole showed up at Brit Baker’s dental office. She got out of a vintage Rolls Royce. She whacked the receptionist Reba with a clip board. She began wandering through the dental office and discovered blood in one room near a dental chair. Background music began to play. Swole said if Brit has been waiting for her, she’s been waiting for her. Baker showed up in the hallway with a sinister look off to the side.

There were wind up mini teeth chattering in a cabinet. Baker bashed Swole with a framed diploma. She asked the ref to ring the bell. He signaled for the bell and it rang. Swole was knocked silly in a chair. Baker tried to use a drill against her and then pliers, but Solve fought back with a metal tray. Reba showed up and sprayed her with the water pick. She said, “Say hello to Mr. Thirsty.” They brawled into the parking lot. Solve rolled Baker into stack of empty cardboard boxes against an outside wall. They fought near a trash can.

Swole fought off both Baker and Reba, then threw Reba into the trash can. Schiavone chuckled. Baker hit Solve from behind with a crutch and then ran into the office. Swole and the referee followed behind. They brawled at a sink. Swole shoved Baker’s face into the counter. Baker said, “Oh, my nose, I just got it fixed!” Baker gave Swole a swinging neck breaker on the floor for a two count. Schiavone said Swole should go for the nose every time. Swole scored a two count after a boot to the face. Ross, who said little during this nonsense, dryly responded, “A near fall on a dental floor. I’ve never said that, been dying to for years.” Schiavone said we’ll all remember this next time we go to the dentist.

Baker knocked Swole out and pulled out a regular electric drill and aimed for Swole. Swole moved and she drilled into the dental chair.She called for Reba. Reba brought a syringe. Baker tried to poke Swole, but Swole shoved the needle into Baker’s leg. Reba yelled, “You stabbed her! You stabbed her!” Solve then told Reba to hold a framed diploma and then punched it after Reba held it in place for absolutely no good reason. (This is “Three Stooges” material.) Swole then put a gas mask on Brit. The ref said she was out so it’s over and called for the bell.

WINNER: Swole in about 10:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: I suppose with the concept, they did the best they could, although I found myself disinterested or rolling my eyes more than engaged or entertained. It just felt amateurish, like something adolescent kids would film on a weekend and make their parents watch who would humor them about “how creative it was.” It’s hard to shift from utter nonsense slapstick like this to suddenly taking things seriously, but here we go.)

(2) THE YOUNG BUCKS vs. JURASSIC EXPRESS (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus w/Marko Stunt)

When JB offered a handshake, Nick slapped it away. Matt tagged in. JB chopped away at his chest, then tagged in Luchasaurus. JB landed a running shoot star press, then dropkicked Nick out of the ring. Luchasaurus knocked Matt out of the ring. Marko, on a crutch, taunted Matt. Ross said Mark is like a rash – it itches and just won’t go away.

The Bucks got several minutes of offense in against JB. Luchasaurus eventually got the hot tag. He landed an Asai moonsault off the ring apron onto the Bucks. Matt walkedoverand got in Marko’s face. He kicked the crutch away and then superkicked him. Ross was happy. Schiavone said he likes the aggression, but is “borderline surprised.” They fought to ringside. JB threw Matt into the area where wrestlers were gathered. Luchasaurus dove into the crowd. Matt kicked JB out of mid-air for a convincing near fall. Matt tagged Nick back in and they stereo superkicked him for another convincing near fall. They followed up with a BTE Trigger for the win. Ross said they’ve been a different tag team this week, starting with Wednesday on Dynamite. Excalibur said the tag champs after tonight will have a date with them in the near future.

WINNERS: The Young Bucks in 15:00. (***1/2)

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match and well-paced, with a healthy dose of dives without being ridiculous along with other creative double-team moves. The Bucks demeanor can come across as smug or determined, and it remains to be seen what they’re actually going for.)

-The announcers talked about the battle royal. Schiavone said he’s always liked the unpredictability of a battle royal.

(3) CASINO BATTLE ROYAL – Winner Gets Future Title Shot

•1st Batch of Five: Trent, Daniels, “Rock Hard” Jake Hager, The Blade, Rey Fenix.

Taz joined on commentary. They fought for three minutes with no eliminations.

•2nd Batch of Five: Kaz, Will Hobbs, Chuck Taylor, Santana, Ortiz.

Hobbs eliminated The Blade. Hager eliminated Daniels.

•3rd Batch of Five: Billy (Gunn), Pentagon Jr., Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, Darby Allin.

Taz was excited about Starks and Cage entering together. Cage eliminated Billy right away. Darby began hitting Cage and Starks with his skateboard. Darby eliminated Fenix. The Best Friends hugged mid-ring. The camera zoomed in and out as Excalibur said, “You have to give the people what they want.”

•4th Batch of Five: Shawn Spears, Eddie Kingston, The Butcher, Sonny Kiss, Lance Archer

Spears walked out first and walked away from thering to the announce desk. He put on headsets and said Taz looked great “and Schiavone, you’re Schiavone.” He began calling the action, but then excused himself to go to the ring. Hager almost eliminated Kiss, but Kiss outmaneuvered him and dumped Hager. Cage then eliminated Kiss. Hager punched Kiss at ringside. Santana charged, but Trent ducked so Santana tumbled over the top rope to the floor. Archer eliminated Trent with a toss. Ortiz smiled on the ring apron, but Archer knocked him to the floor with a forearm.

•Final Entrant: Matt Sydal.

Sydal pointed at his third eye, gave a knee strike to Spears, and then slipped on the top rope and hit his leg on the top rope as he fell and landed hard and awkwardly. Not quite Shockmaster, but that won’t be forgotten. The announcers talked about the ropes being slippery from sweat. Kaz eliminated Pentagon Jr.