AEW All Out post-PPV media Scrum highlights: Shida talks working with Thunder Rosa, Moxley talks about Renee Young in AEW, Khan discusses Matt Hardy’s injury and gives update

The following are the highlights from AEW’s online post-“All In” media scrum:

Hikaru Shida

-Shida is asked about having a few weeks to know Thunder Rosa is going to be her opponent. Did it change her gameplan to wrestle someone from outside the company. She said it didn’t change her gameplan because Rosa is a champion in Japan and knows the style well. She said she tried to wrestle hard and stay strong.

-Shida is asked her favorite part of working with AEW. She said in Japan there is not a lot of visibility for women’s wrestling. She said she is very happy because so many people see her matches and she can reach all over the world.

-Shida is asked about how the match went and what it’s like working with Thunder Rosa. She said she wants strong challengers and Rosa was more than that.

-Shida is asked who she has her eyes on next for her next championship defense in AEW. She mentioned Nyla Rosa is the top one on her mind. She would like a match against her. Shida said she is ready to wrestle anyone on the roster.

Jon Moxley

-Jon is asked about his wife Renee Young and any chance we could see her in AEW. Moxley says she doesn’t want to be in his corner because of the blood and shit. She said she has a no compete, but it wouldn’t surprise him to see her appear because she can do so much. He said she has main goals outside of wrestling, but he assumes she will dip her toe in at some point. Says he wants her to be a Katie Couric type.

-Jon is asked his about facing Brodie Lee and Brian Cage and how was it different wrestling MJF. Moxley said the one fun thing about wrestling is the different opponents and different styles. He said he loves working with straight up ass kickers or someone like Darby Allin who wrestles a totally different style. Moxley said he was trained in the old school system 60s style pro wrestling. He says he loves that old school style. Moxley said the last PPV he hadn’t been on TV and guys were stuck in New York, but a three week build.

Moxley said this was a nice build for him against MJF. Moxley said he’s enjoying riding the wave.

-Moxley is asked if there’s anyone he would like to get some revenge against either in AEW or outside of the company. Moxley said he hasn’t been pinned or submitted. He said he only got a DQ loss for walking out on his tag partner.

-Jon is asked about Thunder Rosa from NWA. He’s asked about his thoughts about working with opponents from other companies or going into other companies and wrestling for their title. Moxley said this year was supposed to be a hell of a year for him and he was supposed to take the title all over the world. He wanted to do an old school working champion thing. He said he loved the idea of working with the NWA. He mentions Impact, ROH, and NJPW.

He said he wants a working relationship with NJPW as he’s part of that roster. He points out the companies don’t have to be married at the hip to do business. Mentions them sending someone from NJPW to AEW and AEW sending someone to BOSJ.

-Moxley is asked about the humidity. He said he was glad someone asked that question. He gives everyone credit working at the venue. He said it’s always so hot and mentions walking up a ton of steps for his entrance. He said he’s been sweating all day and is dehydrated. He said two minutes into the match he was hot. It was a soul sucking humidity.

-Moxley is asked about working with MJF. Points out taking half measures never pays off.

-Moxley is asked about working Lance Archer. He said they had a hell of a death match in NJPW. He said this is an even more dangerous Lance Archer. He also mentions this time Jake Roberts is in his corner and he’d like to do some promos with Jake.

-Jon is asked about a fan running towards him during his entrance. Jon said he’s glad they showed it because he doesn’t want anyone near him during a pandemic.

Tony Khan

-Tony begins by giving some opening remarks. He said the health and safety of the wrestlers is the most important thing in AEW. He said Matt is ok. He said Matt fell and Tony paused the match. He said he sent the doctor to check on him. He said the doctor cleared him on the protocol. He said Matt passed the concussion protocol and went to the hospital as a precaution.

-Tony is asked for some clarification and if there was time to make a proper decision on Matt. He said the doctor cleared Matt and Matt did not pressure him. Tony said people have been pulled for blood tests or injuries. He said Matt would not have been able to overrule the doctor’s decision. He said Matt wanted to continue, but the doctor did clear him.

-Tony is asked about international talents from Cuba and Puerto Rico appearing in AEW. He is asked if that will continue. Tony said he loves Santana and Ortiz and Lucha Bros. He said he’s always looking out for the next big luchadore. Said he would also love to get performers from Puerto Rico.

-Tony is asked about the humidity in Jacksonville and if there’s any update on performing indoors. Tony says they can perform indoors, but the doctors, coaches, and refs are pushed to drink water during show days. Tony says many sports teams play in this environment and the risk of spreading the virus is much less running outdoors. “It’s the best environment.”

-Tony is asked if he put on the best PPV he dreamed about. Tony says yes this is the PPV he dreamed about outside of what happened with Matt Hardy. He said he’s never been in the place where he might have to stop the match. Tony is asked about the rest of the show and talks about Moxley vs. MJF.

He says they had a great match and he’s happy for both of them because it was a great PPV main event. He said it was a big show and a hot night. Tony mentions that Britt Baker vs. Swole was really fun. Mentions limitations with Britt coming off her injury. He said she had great ideas for the match and it may be polarizing, but he enjoyed it. Tony also says he enjoyed the Young Bucks match as well and puts over the Jurrasic Express.

Tony said he loved the world title matches. He said Shida vs. Thunder Rosa was tremendous. He thanks Billy for sending Rosa. He said the title match was everything they thought it could be.

-AJ asks about Matt Cordona. He asks if he will be signed by AEW soon. Tony says we will see. Tony says he can’t speak for Matt, but he’s had a great experience working with Matt. He said it’s not done yet either way.

-Tony is asked about Hardy climbing the scaffolding after being cleared and about working with Rosa again. Tony said he was concerned about the spot. He said he didn’t feel good about it until he got a clearance.

On Thunder Rosa, he said he’d love to bring her back. He can’t speak for the NWA if they’d like to send her back. He says he would love to work with her again. He said if he can work something out with Billy, he’d love to have her back.

-Tony is asked about the Tooth and Nail match being on the main show and not the pre show. Tony said he was at the dentist office while they were filming. He watched the timing of the match and knowing what was in the show he wanted to be conservative. He said if it was something he didn’t feel comfortable asking people to pay for it, he wouldn’t have taken the chance. He said it was a great moment for Swole and a big moment for Britt Baker. He said he was there with Omega, Jerry Lynn, Dustin Rhodes, and a camera crew. He said he had his format with him and decided to put it on the main show.

-Tony is asked about bringing Eddie Kingston. He says the people around AEW have great eyes for talent. He says people make suggestions and it’s not that easy to get hired. He said people get hired on merit. He said Eddie’s situation was similar to Ricky Starks. Tony said in the first wave of name he really liked Ricky Starks. The second wave he liked Eddie Kingston. He said he’d seen a lot of Eddie’s work, but wanted to see him in person before making a decision. Tony said it was like a tryout match. He said it’s not easy to get hired, so Tony had a lightbulb after the match.

He said he had more a lightbulb after Ricky’s match with Cody. He said it took a little more time with Eddie, but he got an idea. He said more great people will come in for AEW. Tony said people will enjoy speculating who Kip Sabian’s best man is. He also mentions Kip will have a bachelor party. He said the EVPs and Jericho have made great suggestions.

-Tony is asked about finding a balance for women on the show and have good matches. He said Rosa’s match with Serena Deeb on Dynamite last week was great and they need to consistently have matches like that. Tony mentions they’re looking to add a third hour on TNT and more series and streaming opportunities to give the roster more time to perform.

-Tony is asked about AEW’s official stance on Cameo, Twitch, and YouTube given the stance WWE has taken in recent days. Tony said he won’t stop the talent from monetizing twitch and appearance money. Tony said there’s grey areas and his answer will be different for different mediums. Tony said for the most part he will support people going on Twitch and monetizing that platform and YouTube. He mentions Being the Elite not being on AEW’s channel, but AEW supports it. He said a lot of the wrestlers have their own social media properties. He said Kip wanted to have some fun.