9/9 AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER: All Out fallout, Brodie Lee defends against Dustin Rhodes, Moxley speaks, Archer speaks, Hardy speaks, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER
SEPTEMBER 9, 2020
AIRS ON TNT, 8:00 PM EST
BY JOSHUA CHAMBERS (@Josh_Chambers), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR
Arena
This week’s episode will emanate from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The 5,500 seat arena first hosted AEW’s Fight for the Fallen in July 2019 and will be home to AEW productions for the foreseeable future.
AEW is selling a limited number of “physically distant” tickets to this event.
TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW!
Physically distant tickets for the LIVE outdoor #AEWDynamite, starting at $30, are on-sale NOW* via https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq in compliance w/ State/Local Regulations & CDC Guidelines.
*single seat pods are now also available for sale pic.twitter.com/crqjyZUxpj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 9, 2020
AEW Dark Results
- Will Hobbs defeated Sean Legacy
- Brian Cage defeated Tony Donati
- Angelico defeated Griff Garrison
- Anna Jay defeated Skylar Moore
- Eddie Kingston defeated Lee Johnson
- Sonny Kiss defeated Serpentico
- Ricky Starks defeated Ben Carter
Latest Rankings Released
Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, September 9th, 2020 pic.twitter.com/iKpkHgxiHK
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 9, 2020
Dynamite Matches and Segments
- Kip Sabian will announce who will be the best man at his wedding to Penelope Ford
- Matt Hardy will speak
- FTR’s Tag Team title celebration
- AEW Champion Jon Moxley and Lance Archer will speak
- Orange Cassidy vs. Angelico
- Chris Jericho & Jake Hager vs. Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela – No Disqualifications
- The Lucha Bros. vs. Jurassic Express
- Nyla Rose vs. Tay Conti
- Brodie Lee (c) vs. Dustin Rhodes for the TNT Championship
Final Thoughts
Tonight’s episode will follow up the various feuds and storylines from Saturday’s All Out pay-per-view and begin the march toward AEW Full Gear in November. Overall, All Out was an underwhelming affair. Here are my quick and dirty thoughts on the show:
Big Swole and Britt Baker’s “tooth and nail” match was a very weird way to start the show and set a weird tone (I’m apparently the only person alive who enjoyed this match), watching Matt Hardy nearly die and seeing no one but Aubrey Edwards try and intervene tainted everything that followed, Omega & Page vs. FTR was not the instant classic that I had predicted, but still a highlight, Moxley vs. MJF was good but suffered from being at the end of a 5-hour show. The best part of the show was definitely Scorpio Sky tweeting a video of his cutest fan.
What a team! I appreciate the support. 🙌🏾 https://t.co/lFrJq6LAcq
— Scorpio Sky (@ScorpioSky) September 6, 2020
The only truly memorable moment from the show was Matt Hardy’s injury and the way AEW handled it. I’m not going to dive into it too much, as it’s already been thoroughly covered on this site and every wrestling platform I can think of. What I will say is that I am starting to feel bamboozled. I am starting to question the promise of AEW, a company that was sold to me as a worker-friendly company that cared about things like the health and safety of its wrestlers, inclusion, and representation. It does not feel like those promises are being fulfilled at the moment.
NEW MATCH ADDED!
Tonight on Dynamite – 'The Native Beast' @NylaRoseBeast takes on @TayConti_ in singles action!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/yrhXlMKt5K
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 9, 2020
But tonight’s Dynamite is a great chance to get back on track! We’ll hear from Matt Hardy and, hopefully, get a better idea of what happened and why. I’m excited to see Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela take on Chris Jericho & Jake Hager, and to have Nyla Rose back in action against the debuting Tay Conti. It’ll also be good to see The (severely underutilized) Lucha Bros. battling Jurassic Express. It’s a good card and should be a lot of fun.
RECOMMENDED: 9/6 AEW ALL OUT PPV REPORT: Moxley vs. MJF, Page & Omega vs. FTR, Jericho vs. Cassidy, Shida vs. Rosa
Leave a Reply