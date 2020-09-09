9/9 AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER: All Out fallout, Brodie Lee defends against Dustin Rhodes, Moxley speaks, Archer speaks, Hardy speaks, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER

SEPTEMBER 9, 2020

AIRS ON TNT, 8:00 PM EST

BY JOSHUA CHAMBERS (@Josh_Chambers), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Arena

This week’s episode will emanate from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The 5,500 seat arena first hosted AEW’s Fight for the Fallen in July 2019 and will be home to AEW productions for the foreseeable future.

AEW is selling a limited number of “physically distant” tickets to this event.

TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW!

Physically distant tickets for the LIVE outdoor #AEWDynamite, starting at $30, are on-sale NOW* via https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq in compliance w/ State/Local Regulations & CDC Guidelines. *single seat pods are now also available for sale

AEW Dark Results

Will Hobbs defeated Sean Legacy

Brian Cage defeated Tony Donati

Angelico defeated Griff Garrison

Anna Jay defeated Skylar Moore

Eddie Kingston defeated Lee Johnson

Sonny Kiss defeated Serpentico

Ricky Starks defeated Ben Carter

Latest Rankings Released

Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, September 9th, 2020 pic.twitter.com/iKpkHgxiHK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 9, 2020

Dynamite Matches and Segments

Kip Sabian will announce who will be the best man at his wedding to Penelope Ford

Matt Hardy will speak

FTR’s Tag Team title celebration

AEW Champion Jon Moxley and Lance Archer will speak

Orange Cassidy vs. Angelico

Chris Jericho & Jake Hager vs. Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela – No Disqualifications

The Lucha Bros. vs. Jurassic Express

Nyla Rose vs. Tay Conti

Brodie Lee (c) vs. Dustin Rhodes for the TNT Championship

Final Thoughts

Tonight’s episode will follow up the various feuds and storylines from Saturday’s All Out pay-per-view and begin the march toward AEW Full Gear in November. Overall, All Out was an underwhelming affair. Here are my quick and dirty thoughts on the show:

Big Swole and Britt Baker’s “tooth and nail” match was a very weird way to start the show and set a weird tone (I’m apparently the only person alive who enjoyed this match), watching Matt Hardy nearly die and seeing no one but Aubrey Edwards try and intervene tainted everything that followed, Omega & Page vs. FTR was not the instant classic that I had predicted, but still a highlight, Moxley vs. MJF was good but suffered from being at the end of a 5-hour show. The best part of the show was definitely Scorpio Sky tweeting a video of his cutest fan.

What a team! I appreciate the support. 🙌🏾 https://t.co/lFrJq6LAcq — Scorpio Sky (@ScorpioSky) September 6, 2020

The only truly memorable moment from the show was Matt Hardy’s injury and the way AEW handled it. I’m not going to dive into it too much, as it’s already been thoroughly covered on this site and every wrestling platform I can think of. What I will say is that I am starting to feel bamboozled. I am starting to question the promise of AEW, a company that was sold to me as a worker-friendly company that cared about things like the health and safety of its wrestlers, inclusion, and representation. It does not feel like those promises are being fulfilled at the moment.

But tonight’s Dynamite is a great chance to get back on track! We’ll hear from Matt Hardy and, hopefully, get a better idea of what happened and why. I’m excited to see Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela take on Chris Jericho & Jake Hager, and to have Nyla Rose back in action against the debuting Tay Conti. It’ll also be good to see The (severely underutilized) Lucha Bros. battling Jurassic Express. It’s a good card and should be a lot of fun.

