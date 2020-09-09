VIP AUDIO 9/8 – WKH – News & NXT Super Tuesday II Review: Final Smackdown ratings, AEW Dynamite preview, full rundown and analysis of Cole-Balor for NXT Title and rest of show (27 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents some news and then a full review of NXT Super Tuesday II. First up is some perspective and key stats on last Friday’s Smackdown viewership, then a preview of AEW Dynamite, and finally a full rundown and analysis of Adam Cole vs. Finn Balor for NXT Title, Rhea Ripley vs. Mercedez Martinez in a cage, and more.

