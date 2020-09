SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: The Octopus, and The Foundation of Ring of Honor, Jonathan Gresham, joins the show to talk about the ROH Pure Wrestling Tournament, Living and working in the ROH bubble, and preview of his first round match against Wheeler YUTA. Ryan and Tyler also preview the ROH Pure Wrestling tournament, which starts this weekend.

