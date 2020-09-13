VIP AUDIO 9/13 – WKH – Ask the Editor: Is Moxley the new Jake Roberts on promos? Did WWE make a mistake giving Otis the MITB? Should Reigns change his ring style? What was it like shadowing Heyman? (21 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Ask the Editor format with the following listener-submitted topics: Is Jon Moxley the new Jake Roberts on promos? Did WWE make a mistake giving Otis the Money in the Bank win? Should Roman Reigns change his ring style? What was it like shadowing Paul Heyman at the Windy City Wrestling event 30 years ago when he booked that indy group?

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO