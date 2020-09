SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show, Bruce Mitchell and Jacqui Pratt review AEW including Adam Page & Kenny Omega character beats, Thunder Rosa impresses, a complete beginning, middle, and end story, plus The Tarot reveals the Wrestlemania main event.

