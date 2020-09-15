FREE PODCAST 9/14 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Heydorn & Sage: Braun shows up, Drew vs. Lee with big stips, Seth-Dominik in a cage (145 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Zack Heydorn guest hosts and is joined by PWTorch VIP podcast host Tyler Sage from “Podcast of Honor” to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They talk about WWE Monday Night Raw including Braun Strowman showing up, Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee with big stips, Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio in a cage, the Street Profits vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro, KO vs. Aleister Black, Retribution, Raw Underground, and more.

