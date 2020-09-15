VIP AUDIO 9/14 – WKH – Raw Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Braun showing up, Drew vs. Lee with big stips, Seth vs. Dominik in a cage, Profits vs. Nakamura & Cesaro, KO vs. Black, Retribution, Raw Underground (32 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Braun Strowman showing up, Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee with big stips, Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio in a cage, the Street Profits vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro, KO vs. Aleister Black, Retribution, Raw Underground, and more.

