VIP 2000 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #620 (September 16, 2000): Cover Story on Flair’s return, War Games, and a Nash-Steiner tease leading to a Nitro ratings surge, Keller’s feature editorial headlined “Bret is now complaining about complaining,” more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

We are now posting PWTorch Digital Newsletter PDFs for the year 1997 for the first time ever. These issues from 1997 have never been made available in their original format since their original printing press run 20 years ago.

SUMMARY of #620 cover-dated September 16, 2000: This issue includes a cover story on Flair’s return, War Games, and a Nash-Steiner tease leading to a Nitro ratings surge… WWF Newswire covers the USA-WWF legal battle and backstage news… WCW Newswire details a Russo-Wrestler Meeting commotion and early talk of Eric Bischoff buying WCW, and drug sniffing police dogs at WCW event… ECW Newswire covers payroll problems… Wade Keller’s feature BBL editorial is headlined: “Bret is now complaining about complaining”… Plus reports on Raw, Nitro, ECW TV, Smackdown, and other shows, Letters to the Torch regarding Ric Flair’s WCW return, ETC. Newswire and more…

–DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #620

–LIST OF LATEST 1998 BACK ISSUE PDF POSTS

–LIST OF ALL 1998 BACK ISSUES (old text article format)

–LIST OF LATEST 1997 BACK ISSUE PDF POSTS

–LIST OF ALL 1997 BACK ISSUES (old text article format)

–TUTORIAL ON DISPLAYING NEWSLETTER PDFS ON IPAD OR ANDROID TABLET

FULL NEWSLETTER TEXT AND PDF VERSIONS AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY TO VIP MEMBERS…

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO WITH DIGITAL PDF & TEXT NEWSLETTER ACCESS

OR SIGN UP FOR HOME POSTAL DELIVERY OF WEEKLY PAPER COPY: CLICK HERE