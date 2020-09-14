FREE PODCAST 9/14 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos and Monsey break down UFC’s most recent card, review two Bellator cards from the weekend, Becca joins to predict UFC’s upcoming Las Vegas event, more (87 min)

News Ticker

September 14, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey break down the UFC’s most recent card, including a discussion on an unexpected quality main event. They give a quick review of the two Bellator cards from the weekend. Rick and Robert are joined by Becca to predict the UFC’s upcoming offering from Las Vegas. In this segment, Robert and Rick attempt to contextualize each fighter on the main card.

