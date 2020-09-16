9/16 NXT ON USA PRIMER: Priest defends North American Title against Timothy Thatcher, Breezango defend tag titles, Drake teams with Dain, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SEPTEMBER 16, 2020

It’s a championship edition on tonight’s episode of NXT as Damian Priest will defend the NXT North American Title against Timothy Thatcher. But that’s not all as Tyler Breeze and Fandango will defend the NXT Tag Team Titles against Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel. Plus, Shotzi Blackheart will look to take one step closer to earning an NXT Women’s Championship match when she faces my favourite Io Shirai in a non-title match. Another action packed episode of NXT is in store which takes place tonight from Full Sail University on the USA Network. Now let’s take a look at what’s currently advertised for tonight’s show.

Damian Priest defends the NXT North American Title against Timothy Thatcher

Timothy Thatcher called out Damian Priest to a title match and will now get his opportunity when he challenges for the NXT North American Title tonight. Priest captured the NXT North American Title after winning a Ladder Match at TakeOver: XXX. Last week during a Thatch-as-Thatch-can class, Thatcher pointed out some of Priest’s weaknesses that could come into play during their title match. The question is will Thatcher put an end to Priest title reign before it gets going?

With the #NorthAmericanTitle on the line, Timothy Thatcher and @ArcherOfInfamy are ready for an absolute SHOWDOWN next week on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/K32024fblx — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 10, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: This should be fun to watch as both Priest and Thatcher are complete opposites when it comes to their wrestling style so it will be interesting to see how they mesh inside the square circle. Thatcher has been great to watch but this isn’t the time as Priest shouldn’t lose his first title defense.)

Breezango defends the NXT Tag Team Titles against Imperium

NXT Tag Team Titles will be on the line tonight as newly won champions Tyler Breeze & Fandango will defend their titles against Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner in a championship rematch. Breezango’s five year journey culminated with championship gold and will now look to show they are fighting champions. The question is can Aichner & Barthel stop Breeze & Fandango’s momentum and become two time NXT Tag Team Champions?

Can the #WWENXT Tag Team Champions @MmmGorgeous & @WWEFandango 𝙨𝙞𝙯𝙯𝙡𝙚 their way to another victory against Imperium this Wednesday? pic.twitter.com/ocTednRJja — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 10, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: Breeze & Fandango have come a long way since returning back to NXT and winning the tag titles from Aichner & Barthel was a step in the right direction. Another win for Breeze & Fandango over Imperium will establish them as fighting champions. Overall, this should be a great match featuring four talented wrestlers.)

Io Shirai to clash with Shotzi Blackheart in a Non-Title Match

Last week we were on the verge of seeing a possible alliance between my favourite Io Shirai and Shotzi Blackheart after they took out Aliyah and Robert Stone after a backstage tussle. But, the alliance didn’t last long once Blackheart laid her eyes on Shirai’s NXT Women’s Title. Well, tonight Blackheart will look to take one step closer to earning an NXT Women’s Championship match when she faces Shirai in a non-title match. Will, Shirai stop Blackheart in her tracks and prove once again why the NXT Women’s division belongs to her.

(Amin’s Analysis: Blackheart is really talented as she has a unique wrestling style and what’s also helps is her character is fresh which makes her standout. It’s no surprise Io Shirai is my favourite as she’s been carrying the division as champion and always puts on great matches. This match should be great but wouldn’t be surprised if we get some sort of Dusty finish to possibly lead to a rematch for the NXT Women’s Title.)

Drake Maverick teams with Killian Dain against Bobby Fish & Roderick Strong

Drake Maverick & Killian Dain will need to get on the same page when they team up against Bobby Fish & Roderick Strong. Both Dain and Maverick have been on the wrong side of attacks from the Undisputed Era. However, Maverick has always been coming up on the wrong side of Dain’s attack even when he comes to his aid. The question is can Dain & Maverick coexist against Fish & Strong?

What is with this guy https://t.co/DhD1ULNg0C — Killian/Damo (@KillianDain) September 9, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: Undisputed Era have been the MVP of NXT as they are a great collective unit and always put on great matches. But, it might be time to freshen up the group to possibly add new members or turn baby faces. I’ve been enjoying the back-and-forth between Dain & Maverick as this could lead to possibly playing out as a David and Goliath team. This is a match and picking up a win could benefit Dain & Maverick and add another team in the tag team division.)

The Big Takeaway From Last Week’s Show

Finn Balor defeated Adam Cole in a terrific wrestling match to become a two time NXT Champion. Rhea Ripley defeated Mercedes Martinez in a hard fought Steel Cage Match.

Overall Thoughts

When you watch NXT you know the wrestling on the show will be good to great for the most part. The storytelling is simple and easy to follow unlike Raw and SmackDown which makes you think why is this happening. Going forward with NXT what I would like to see is to keep the same balance on the show with good wrestling and angles leading to matches. Just take a bit more chances and try to come up with an element of surprise when it comes to building new programs and title matches. Overall, if you are looking to watch a good wrestling show then NXT is the way to go.

